5 key security features investors should look for in residential estates

Safety and security remain a top consideration for property investors in South Africa, with estate developments remaining in high demand. While estates often lead the way in security measures, it’s important to understand exactly what features are effective in keeping homes and residents safe. “Gated estates continue to attract attention for all the right reasons, with private individuals, families, and retirees enjoying easy access to quality facilities because of the perimeter security,” explained Reece Daniel, Developer of Serenity Hills on the KZN South Coast. “It’s important for investors to note there is a lot more to security than just box-ticking. State-of-the-art security features are vital, but these must be supported by strong community networks working in cohesion. When considering an investment, it’s well worth researching all the security features beyond what is evident.”

1. Biometric access Modern estates will often have a gatehouse where security guards are based with biometric access control – facial recognition being the most cutting-edge of these security features. This access control should be supported by a relevant security app that allows residents to share a unique code allowing visitors access to the property. This code will be compared against identification of the individual and vehicle. 2. Camera surveillance

CCTV cameras should be located in key positions around the estate, including entry and exit points, to increase the monitoring of activity. CCTV cameras are great security options for deterring criminal activity and ensuring rapid response in case of any emergency. Thermal cameras and infrared cameras are the latest technological features to look out for when it comes to CCTV cameras. 3. Patrols and response Camera surveillance is an important aspect but this is enhanced by regular security patrols. This means monitoring the gatehouse as well as all entry and exit points while also forming regular patrols throughout the estate. The visual security presence is a major deterrent for potential intruders. An emergency response by the on-site security team is another element of safety that has to be considered, with a well-managed and constantly updated response plan a necessity.

4. Perimeter fencing Electrified perimeter fencing is a must for any secure estate. This level of security ensures residents can explore the estate freely without safety concerns. Any breaches to the security fence will set off an alarm demanding immediate attention, with daily patrols to monitor the state of the fence. 5. Community engagement