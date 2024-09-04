8 reasons why your business may get hacked

No matter how big or small, any business can be a target for cyber attackers. While some business owners think they're too small to be noticed, the numbers tell a different story. In 2023 alone, over 343 million people fell victim to cybercrimes, and it doesn't look like it's slowing down. Any organisation—whether it's in the private sector, public sector, or even a charity—can be hit by a cyberattack. Hackers don't discriminate; they go after companies of all sizes. In fact, small businesses are targeted 43% of the time, but only 14% are ready to defend themselves.

“Understanding the commonalities between victims and knowing how hackers select their targets is crucial to developing strong cybersecurity defences,” says Warren Bonheim, Managing Director of Zinia, an IT technology group and Managed Services Provider. “For most hackers, the main motivation behind their attacks is pretty straightforward: money. That's why they often use tactics like ransomware to blackmail their victims or phishing schemes to trick people into making fake payments. However, there are other reasons too.” So, what makes your business a tempting target for hackers? Let's break it down:

Money and Information Most hackers are after one thing: money. They might target a business because of its financial worth or the valuable information it holds. “Personal data, like financial details and customer info, can be sold on the dark web,” says Bonheim. That's why companies with a lot of customer data, like those in the financial services industry, are prime targets. Corporate Espionage

Some hackers target businesses not just for money but for valuable information like trade secrets, intellectual property, or confidential plans. This stolen data can be sold to competitors or used to gain a market edge. Bonheim stresses that in some cases, hackers are even hired by rival companies to engage in corporate espionage, stealing product designs and strategic plans. Weak Security Hackers often go for businesses with weak cybersecurity. They know smaller and medium-sized companies may not have the best defences. They use tricks like pretending to be a trusted source or sending enticing offers to get employees to click on links or open malware-infected attachments.

Causing Chaos Some hackers aren't after money; they just want to cause disruption. They often target service providers or companies with many connections, aiming to create a domino effect of chaos. “By disrupting these businesses, they can affect a broader network, amplifying the impact of their actions,” he says. Website Attacks

Websites built on platforms like WordPress with many plugins can be vulnerable to attacks. Hackers might exploit these weaknesses to take down the site and demand a ransom. Bonheim stresses that often, these cyber attackers seek multiple smaller payouts instead of a single large one, making it easier to pressure businesses into paying. Blackmailing Executives Hackers often target executives, as they have much to lose. By accessing sensitive information on their phones or social media accounts, hackers can blackmail them, threatening to release damaging information unless paid. This tactic leverages the personal and professional stakes involved, making it a potent tool for extortion.

Personal Vendettas Sometimes, hackers are motivated by personal grievances. They might target someone or a company to settle a score. “Protect yourself by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious of suspicious emails, he says. Opportunistic Attacks