Thursday, September 29, 2022

Array of events in store for Financial Planning Week

Group of afro americans working together

Published 48m ago

Next week, from October 3 to 7, the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI) hosts Financial Planning Week 2022, an annual consumer initiative to promote financial planning and improve financial literacy in South Africa.

The initiative coincides with World Investor Week sponsored by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions and the Financial Planning Standards Board’s World Financial Planning Day on October 5.

For Financial Planning Week, the FPI has adopted the World Financial Planning Day theme of “Live Your Today, Plan Your Tomorrow”.

Activities during the week will include a Facebook live session covering the following topics:

  • Children and money;
  • Managing risk in your life;
  • Managing your finances in tough times;
  • Investment planning – global vs local and everything in-between; and
  • Benefits of working with a financial professional.

The Facebook live participants will include Certified Financial Planner members of the FPI as well as its chief executive, Lelané Bezuidenhout.

Various other presentations, podcasts and events have been organised by FPI members ‒ go to https://mymoney123.co.za for details.

PERSONAL FINANCE

