Buy your first home before you are 40

Less than 15% of South Africans purchase property under the age of 40, which paints a gloomy picture for younger buyers who hope to enter the property market sooner rather than later. According to a report published in Lightstone Property’s July newsletter: “the age profile of owners has shifted towards the older population – under 40s account for just 15% of properties owned today, down from 22%, and this trend is true for the more affordable as well as the higher value properties.”

Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa says that this is an alarming statistic considering that owning property is one of the surest ways of securing future wealth and long-term financial stability. “To get the most out of the investment, homeowners need to have the home loan paid off in full before they reach retirement age – it is less than ideal to be paying monthly instalments when living off a pension or retirement savings. With loan terms extending to 20 or even 30 years, homeowners are cutting things fine by only entering the market in their 40s,” Goslett remarks. While there are external factors out of young buyers’ control, such as high levels of youth unemployment and a lack of affordable housing developments, there are some factors entirely within their control, such as setting up savings from their first paycheck and remaining vigilant about their credit score. “South Africans are notoriously bad at saving their money. Those who want to enter the property market before their 40th birthday will need to practice the self-discipline to save for their future, most likely by sacrificing on immediate pleasures and cutting back on living expenses wherever possible,” he suggests.