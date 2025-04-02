Debunking life insurance myths: what you need to know

Let's debunk some life insurance misconceptions and reveal the surprising truths that could change your perspective and your financial future. Myth 1: Life Insurance Is Only for the Wealthy

The Reality: Life insurance is a financial tool accessible to individuals across various income levels. In South Africa, the life insurance industry is robust and well-capitalised, managing assets worth R4.3 trillion as of June 2024. This financial strength enables insurers to offer a range of policies tailored to different budgets, ensuring that life insurance isn't a luxury reserved for the rich but a practical option for many. Myth 2: Life Insurance Is Only for Older People The Reality: Securing life insurance at a younger age can be both cost-effective and strategic. Premiums are typically lower for younger, healthier individuals, making it an opportune time to lock in affordable coverage. Moreover, unforeseen circumstances can affect anyone, regardless of age. Having coverage in place at any stage of life provides peace of mind.

Myth 3: Term Life Insurance Is a Waste of Money If You Outlive the Policy The Reality: While it's true that only a small percentage of term life insurance policies payout, this statistic reflects the policy's design to provide peace of mind during critical periods, such as while raising a family or paying off a mortgage. The primary value lies in the financial protection it offers your loved ones during these times. Additionally, many term policies offer options to convert to permanent coverage or extend the term, providing flexibility as your needs evolve. Myth 4: Life Insurance Companies Rarely Pay Out Claims

The Reality: Contrary to this belief, South African life insurers have demonstrated a strong commitment to honoring claims. In 2023 alone, the industry paid out R599 billion in claims and benefits, providing crucial financial support to policyholders and their beneficiaries during times of need. This substantial payout reflects the industry's reliability and the critical role life insurance plays in financial planning. Myth 5: I’m Young and Healthy—Why Bother? The Reality: That’s exactly why you should get it. The best time to buy life insurance is before you need it. Life is unpredictable, and having coverage means that if something happens, your family won’t be left scrambling. Think of it as future-proofing your finances.