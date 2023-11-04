Throughout her career, Dieketseng has made significant contributions to the world of journalism, covering a diverse range of beats including companies, technology, business, finance, general news, and politics. Her compelling stories have graced the pages of newspapers and online publications, earning her recognition for her insightful and thought-provoking work.

We are thrilled to announce that Dieketseng Maleke is taking the reins as our new Personal Finance Content Editor, succeeding Ruan Jooste. With over a decade of experience in the journalism industry, Dieketseng is a seasoned multimedia journalist, editor, and storyteller.

Dieketseng's expertise extends beyond writing; she has previously served as a multimedia editor, where she not only managed but also trained fellow journalists in various multimedia storytelling techniques. Her skills in video and audio production have been instrumental in shaping the narratives she presents. Additionally, she has been deeply involved in mentoring interns, teaching them the art of crafting impactful stories, as well as editing video and audio content.

In her most recent role as Chief Reporter and Live Editor for Business Report, Dieketseng demonstrated her unparalleled dedication to covering stories related to companies, business, and personal finance. Her wealth of experience and passion for the craft make her an invaluable addition to our team.

Please join us in welcoming Dieketseng Maleke to her new role. We are excited about the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas she will bring to our Personal Finance content. Here's to a future filled with insightful financial storytelling under her expert guidance!