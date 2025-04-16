Easter scams to watch out for: 9 tips for safe celebrations

With South Africans gearing up for Easter celebrations, cybercriminals are also preparing to scam. KnowBe4 Africa warns that holiday-themed fraud surges yearly, preying on distracted shoppers and generous donors alike.
“Scammers know we’re more relaxed during the holidays, and they take full advantage—sending convincing-looking phishing messages and fake deals that tap into the festive spirit,” says Anna Collard, SVP of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa. “But with a few simple precautions, you can avoid becoming a victim.”
Here are 9 common Easter scams you might not have heard of, and how to avoid them:
- Fake Easter sales and giveaway websites
- Too-good-to-be-true discounts on chocolates, gifts, or holidays.
- Tip: Stick to well-known retailers and avoid clicking on suspicious ads.
- Phishing messages disguised as delivery or bank alerts
- Emails or SMSes about Easter transactions or parcel delays.
- Tip: Don’t click links. Go directly to the retailer or the bank’s official site.
- Bogus charity appeals
- Fake NGOs requesting Easter donations.
- Tip: Verify that charities are registered through official platforms like https://www.npo.gov.za/.
- Social media giveaways
- “Win a chocolate hamper” scams asking for personal info or processing fees.
- Tip: Don’t share sensitive information. Real giveaways never require payment.
- Too-cheap-to-be-real travel packages
- Fraudulent holiday accommodation deals.
- Tip: Always book via verified agents or directly through known providers. Last–minute booking opportunities during such a sought-after period should always raise your eyebrows.
- E-cards carrying malware
- Greeting cards with malicious attachments or links.
- Tip: Only open e-cards from people you know and trust.
- Free trials with hidden subscription traps
- “Easter-themed” services that auto-renew without notice.
- Tip: Read the fine print. Set reminders to cancel and check your statements.
- Fake discount vouchers
- Counterfeit coupons are circulating on WhatsApp and social media.
- Tip: Use voucher codes only from retailers’ official apps or websites.
- Spring-themed investment scams
- Schemes promising “seasonal returns” or “growth boosters”.
- Tip: Avoid unsolicited financial offers. No legitimate investment guarantees high returns.
How scammers get your money:
- Phishing for online banking logins
- Setting up fraudulent debit orders
- Using stolen card info for purchases
- Convincing you to transfer funds to “safe” accounts
- Exploiting contactless payments with stolen cards
Stay protected:
- Be sceptical of unsolicited communications, especially those creating urgency.
- Check sender email addresses and URLs for small spelling changes indicating fraudulent redirecting.
- Never share one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs, or any personal or financial information in response to unsolicited requests.
- Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication.
- Keep your devices updated to ensure key security updates are applied.
- Monitor bank accounts and credit reports regularly.
Final word: If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.
PERSONAL FINANCE