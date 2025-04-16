Independent Online
Easter scams to watch out for: 9 tips for safe celebrations

With Easter approaching, cybercriminals are gearing up to exploit the holiday spirit. Discover 9 essential tips to protect yourself from scams and enjoy a safe celebration.

Published 20m ago

With South Africans gearing up for Easter celebrations, cybercriminals are also preparing to scam. KnowBe4 Africa warns that holiday-themed fraud surges yearly, preying on distracted shoppers and generous donors alike.

“Scammers know we’re more relaxed during the holidays, and they take full advantage—sending convincing-looking phishing messages and fake deals that tap into the festive spirit,” says Anna Collard, SVP of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa. “But with a few simple precautions, you can avoid becoming a victim.”

Here are 9 common Easter scams you might not have heard of, and how to avoid them:

  1. Fake Easter sales and giveaway websites
  2. Too-good-to-be-true discounts on chocolates, gifts, or holidays.
  3. Tip: Stick to well-known retailers and avoid clicking on suspicious ads.
  4. Phishing messages disguised as delivery or bank alerts
  5. Emails or SMSes about Easter transactions or parcel delays.
  6. Tip: Don’t click links. Go directly to the retailer or the bank’s official site.
  7. Bogus charity appeals
  8. Fake NGOs requesting Easter donations.
  9. Tip: Verify that charities are registered through official platforms like https://www.npo.gov.za/.
  10. Social media giveaways
  11. “Win a chocolate hamper” scams asking for personal info or processing fees.
  12. Tip: Don’t share sensitive information. Real giveaways never require payment.
  13. Too-cheap-to-be-real travel packages
  14. Fraudulent holiday accommodation deals.
  15. Tip: Always book via verified agents or directly through known providers. Last–minute booking opportunities during such a sought-after period should always raise your eyebrows.
  16. E-cards carrying malware
  17. Greeting cards with malicious attachments or links.
  18. Tip: Only open e-cards from people you know and trust.
  19. Free trials with hidden subscription traps
  20. “Easter-themed” services that auto-renew without notice.
  21. Tip: Read the fine print. Set reminders to cancel and check your statements.
  22. Fake discount vouchers
  23. Counterfeit coupons are circulating on WhatsApp and social media.
  24. Tip: Use voucher codes only from retailers’ official apps or websites.
  25. Spring-themed investment scams
  26. Schemes promising “seasonal returns” or “growth boosters”.
  27. Tip: Avoid unsolicited financial offers. No legitimate investment guarantees high returns.

How scammers get your money:

  • Phishing for online banking logins
  • Setting up fraudulent debit orders
  • Using stolen card info for purchases
  • Convincing you to transfer funds to “safe” accounts
  • Exploiting contactless payments with stolen cards

Stay protected:

  • Be sceptical of unsolicited communications, especially those creating urgency.
  • Check sender email addresses and URLs for small spelling changes indicating fraudulent redirecting.
  • Never share one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs, or any personal or financial information in response to unsolicited requests.
  • Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication.
  • Keep your devices updated to ensure key security updates are applied.
  • Monitor bank accounts and credit reports regularly.

Final word: If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

