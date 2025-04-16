Easter scams to watch out for: 9 tips for safe celebrations

With South Africans gearing up for Easter celebrations, cybercriminals are also preparing to scam. KnowBe4 Africa warns that holiday-themed fraud surges yearly, preying on distracted shoppers and generous donors alike.

“Scammers know we’re more relaxed during the holidays, and they take full advantage—sending convincing-looking phishing messages and fake deals that tap into the festive spirit,” says Anna Collard, SVP of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa. “But with a few simple precautions, you can avoid becoming a victim.”

Here are 9 common Easter scams you might not have heard of, and how to avoid them:

Fake Easter sales and giveaway websites Too-good-to-be-true discounts on chocolates, gifts, or holidays. Tip: Stick to well-known retailers and avoid clicking on suspicious ads. Phishing messages disguised as delivery or bank alerts Emails or SMSes about Easter transactions or parcel delays. Tip: Don’t click links. Go directly to the retailer or the bank’s official site. Bogus charity appeals Fake NGOs requesting Easter donations. Tip: Verify that charities are registered through official platforms like https://www.npo.gov.za/ . Social media giveaways “Win a chocolate hamper” scams asking for personal info or processing fees. Tip: Don’t share sensitive information. Real giveaways never require payment. Too-cheap-to-be-real travel packages Fraudulent holiday accommodation deals. Tip: Always book via verified agents or directly through known providers. Last–minute booking opportunities during such a sought-after period should always raise your eyebrows. E-cards carrying malware Greeting cards with malicious attachments or links. Tip: Only open e-cards from people you know and trust. Free trials with hidden subscription traps “Easter-themed” services that auto-renew without notice. Tip: Read the fine print. Set reminders to cancel and check your statements. Fake discount vouchers Counterfeit coupons are circulating on WhatsApp and social media. Tip: Use voucher codes only from retailers’ official apps or websites. Spring-themed investment scams Schemes promising “seasonal returns” or “growth boosters”. Tip: Avoid unsolicited financial offers. No legitimate investment guarantees high returns.

How scammers get your money: