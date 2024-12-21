Editor’s note: closing 2024 and building toward a prosperous future

As we publish our final edition of Personal Finance for 2024, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the milestones of the past year and the road ahead. This year has been a transformative one in personal finance. We’ve tackled pressing topics, from navigating inflationary pressures to the Two-Pot retirement system. We’ve also worked to keep you informed about financial pitfalls, scams, and emerging opportunities because empowering you to take control of your financial future is at the heart of our mission.

As we look to 2025 and beyond, we’re reminded that financial security is not just a goal but a journey. Whether you’re taking your first steps toward saving, fine-tuning your investment strategy, or planning for retirement, we aim to remain your trusted partner every step of the way. We are immensely grateful for your support in 2024. Your readership, feedback, inspire us to push boundaries and deliver content that truly makes a difference. Here’s to 2025 filled with growth, resilience, and financial well-being. Together, let’s continue to learn, adapt, and build the prosperous futures we all deserve.

Warm wishes for the holidays and the new year. Dieketseng Editor, Personal Finance.