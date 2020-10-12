Employee financial wellness key to improve productivity

Given the dire economic circumstances, coupled with ongoing challenges facing businesses, it has never been more important for employees to be prepared both from a financial and personal perspective to deal with unprecedented changes, while still maintaining focus at work.

Elize Giese, FNB Employee Benefits CEO says, many employees struggle with financial literacy, leading to several work-related challenges, including poor performance and job hopping. Employees who have a better handle on their finances tend to be more satisfied, motivated and productive. Therefore, it is essential for business owners to consider investing in improving the financial health of employees as part of their employee benefits offering. This ultimately results in a solid and stable business with a steady income stream.

Having a well-balanced employee benefits offering, especially now when times are tough, can give business owners peace of mind knowing that they don’t have to worry about costs related to replacing talent due to a high employee turnover rate. Moreover, the time it takes to source and train new employees could potentially result in revenue being lost while getting new employees up to speed.

Conversely, employees who are dissatisfied, and discouraged due to their personal financial situations could also cost the business financially due to lower levels of productivity, as well as the resources and time it takes to manage performance and remedy the situation.

Giese shares key points that businesses should consider when introducing financial wellness as part of their employee benefits offering: