Essential family road safety tips for a stress-free Easter holiday

With the Easter holidays around the corner, motorists can expect busy roads as they travel to visit their loved ones, with over a million vehicles expected on South Africa’s main highways. To ensure a safe and smooth journey for your family, it’s essential to take basic road safety precautions before embarking on your trip, says Old Mutual Insure Nthabeleng Stamier. “Easter is a busy time on the country’s roads as families travel for holidays and reunions,” says Nthabeleng Stamier, product systems and analytics manager at Old Mutual Insure. “With increased traffic, motorists should prioritise safety, preparation, and insurance.”

Do a car safety check before you leave Before you leave for your holiday, it’s always a good idea to take your car for a full check-up, advises Stamier. “You want to have peace of mind that your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before departure,” she asserts.

This includes checking your tyre tread and pressure. “Worn-out tyres reduce grip, increasing the risk of skidding,” she says. “Ensure all tyres, including the spare, have sufficient tread depth and are properly inflated.” It’s also advisable to test that your car braking system is functional. “Ensure your brakes are responsive and that all lights (headlights, brake lights, and indicators) are working properly,” Stamier recommends.

Ensure your child’s car seat is installed properly Even though it’s a legal requirement that children under the age of three years are secured in a car seat, many still travel without proper restraints. According to the NGO Wheel Well, eight out of ten car seats they inspect are either incorrectly adjusted, not installed properly, or not suitable for the child’s stage of development.

“Make sure your child’s car seat is age-appropriate and securely fastened according to the manufacturer’s guidelines,” urges Stamier. “Also, never place a rear-facing car seat in front of an active airbag.” Because of the urgent need to address children’s safety on SA roads, Old Mutual Insure has teamed up with Wheel Well by donating 500 car seats to families in need. “Through this initiative, we are prioritising child passenger safety and highlighting the message that every life matters,” she says.

Check your car insurance policy is up to date Another good tip before departing on a long trip is to confirm your motor insurance policy is active and provides adequate coverage, advises Stamier. “The last thing you want is to break down in the middle of nowhere with limited or even worse, without any insurance cover,” she says.

She also recommends understanding what roadside assistance options are included in your plan. “Keep emergency contact numbers handy in case of an accident or breakdown,” she says. Safer roads: the 2025 Car of the Year competition

“Most accidents on long road trips occur because of speeding or fatigue,” stresses Stamier. Because of the urgent need for road safety, Old Mutual Insure has teamed up with the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists to sponsor the 2025 Car of the Year competition for the third year in a row. The 2025 South African Car of the Year finalists were revealed in late January and underwent a three-day evaluation process in Gauteng in early March. The competition includes category winners for segments like Compact/Budget, Family, Premium, Luxury, Adventure 4x4, and Performance Vehicle, in addition to the overall Car of the Year prize. The winners are expected to be announced in early May.

“By recognising top-performing cars, this competition encourages manufacturers to prioritise road safety features, such as advanced braking systems, lane departure warnings, and collision detection,” she comments. “Safer cars mean fewer accidents, making South Africa’s roads more secure for everyone.”