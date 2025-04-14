Essential safety tips for caravaning this Easter

For many South Africans, the Easter holidays mean cross-country camping trips or coastal escapes with caravans or trailers in tow. The open road spells freedom, relaxation, and adventure, but travellers should also take steps to protect themselves from the risks of road accidents and theft from unexpected weather damage. Caravans and trailers are valuable assets, often carrying both financial and sentimental worth. Responsible drivers will want to do a range of routine safety checks and get adequate insurance to protect themselves against the risks of financial losses.

One of the biggest risks over the Easter period is road accidents. Easter, like the festive season, sees traffic spike as large numbers of South Africans hit the road to visit family, go on holiday, or attend religious gatherings. Easter is consistently one of the most dangerous times to be on South African roads, with authorities reporting a sharp increase in serious and fatal crashes each year. Unfortunately, alcohol consumption, speeding, driver fatigue, and using cell phones while driving are also major factors contributing to accidents over this period. Accidents can happen even to experienced drivers. Tight corners, sudden stops, or uneven weight distribution can lead to mishaps, leaving owners with costly repairs. Making sure that your caravan or trailer is properly insured can save you from unexpected costs and unnecessary stress. Theft from caravans and trailers, or even theft of the vehicle, is a significant risk, especially when left unattended at campsites or storage facilities. Weather damage is another concern. Hailstorms, strong winds, and fire can cause extensive damage, turning what should be a relaxing getaway into a costly ordeal.

Safety checklist before setting off Here are recommendations that caravan and trailer owners follow a safety checklist before taking their vehicles on holiday:

Is the vehicle licensed, insured, roadworthy, and in good condition?

Are the tyres (including the spare) properly inflated?

Are all lights and indicators working as they should?

Are connections and chains correctly and securely fastened?

Is the caravan or trailer packed with proper weight distribution to avoid imbalance and swaying?

Are gas cylinders in the caravan closed and secured?

Can the vehicle be securely locked when unattended?

Are all drivers licensed to operate the towable vehicle? In South Africa, most drivers hold a standard B licence , which allows towing of vehicles up to 750 kg. However, to legally tow a heavier caravan or trailer, you’ll need an EB licence . Choosing the right insurance One of the key elements of managing the risks around travelling with a caravan or trailer is to buy the right insurance. This will not only protect your own property—it will also safeguard you from third-party liability. Liability cover ensures that you’re not stuck with the bill if your vehicle, caravan, or trailer causes accidental damage to another person’s property. A comprehensive insurance policy for a caravan or trailer should include:

Accident cover – for unexpected bumps, scrapes, or major repairs.

Theft protection – so you’re covered if your caravan or trailer is stolen.

Weather damage cover – for damage caused by hail, wind, or fire.

Third-party liability – to cover damage your caravan or trailer causes to others.

Roadside assistance – to help if you break down far from home.

Accessory cover – for valuable extras like awnings, roof racks, and solar panels. Your caravan or trailer should be insured for what it would cost to replace it with a similar model today, including any fixed accessories. Many caravan and trailer owners make the mistake of underinsuring their vehicles — it’s important to factor in accessories, age, and any modifications when choosing your cover amount. And if your Easter plans include heading into neighbouring countries like Namibia, Botswana, or Mozambique, remember to check that your insurance extends beyond South Africa. A final tip from North is that today’s digital insurance platforms make it quick and easy to get a quote and buy insurance for your caravan or trailer at any time or place. You can get cover within seconds, so that you can embark on your journey with complete peace of mind.