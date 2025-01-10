Essential strategies for using your credit card wisely

A credit card can simplify your spending, help manage daily finances, and improve your credit score. However, to fully benefit from it, you must use it strategically. Here are key factors to consider when maximising your credit card’s advantages.

A credit card is a form of pre-approved credit provided by your bank, which you must repay over time with interest at a set rate. When entering a credit agreement, it is crucial to understand your obligations, including interest rates and additional fees such as initiation, transaction, and ATM withdrawal charges. These factors significantly influence how you should manage and use the credit facility to avoid unnecessary costs and ensure you maximise its benefits.

Credit card fees typically include interest, which is set by your bank. However, the interest rate can vary depending on whether the purchase is made in-store, at a point of sale, or via ATM withdrawal, so it’s important to read the fine print. When applying for a credit card, your bank may charge a once-off initiation fee to cover the setup costs. Additionally, you may be required to pay a servicing fee, which could be charged monthly, annually, or per transaction. It’s essential to assess the total cost of credit, considering all fee components together.

To use your credit card responsibly, it is advisable to pay the full outstanding balance before the end of the grace period to avoid interest charges. Paying only the minimum amount due will result in the highest interest costs, making it the most expensive way to use credit. Most credit cards offer a grace period of 55 to 60 days, during which no interest is charged. However, managing your repayment timing during busy periods, such as the festive season, can be challenging. Continuing to pay only the minimum required will lead to accumulating debt, making it increasingly difficult to repay.