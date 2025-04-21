Essential tax tips for new employees in South Africa

Starting your first job is a big deal—new responsibilities, formative learning curves, a paycheck, and, yes, taxes. When we recently welcomed a new group of first-year employees to the company, a key insight struck me: so many of us stepping into the workforce for the first time have the same questions buzzing in our heads. What do I need to know about tax? When do I start paying tax? How does tax even work? If you're about to set sail on the ship of taxable income, this guide is for you—whether you’re a recent graduate, a student earning some cash on the side, or just curious about what you need to know about taxes in South Africa. Let’s break down the tax basics you need to know as you kick off your career.

When do I need to register for tax after completing my studies? Once you start earning an income, tax becomes a part of life, but not always right away. In South Africa, you are generally required to register as a taxpayer with Sars (South African Revenue Service) if your taxable income exceeds the annual tax threshold. For the 2025 tax year, this threshold is R95,750 for all those under 65. Remember this figure changes annually, so it’s always a good idea to confirm the latest details on Sars’s website.

If you’ve recently graduated and landed your first job, your employer will usually handle your PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax registration, deducting the tax directly from your salary. However, if you’re freelancing or completing internships without PAYE, or earning from other sources (like a side hustle), the responsibility to register falls on you. The good news is that it is a straightforward process – just visit Sars’ online platform, eFiling, or a local branch with your ID, proof of address, and bank details. Pro tip: Don’t wait too long to register - late registration can mean penalties if you owe tax.

Do I pay tax on money my family gives me? If your parents, family, or even close friends are helping you out financially—say, covering rent or giving you a cash boost while you settle into your first job — relax: this isn’t considered taxable income. In South Africa, gifts or personal support from relatives or those close to you fall under the donations tax rules, but there’s an R100,000 annual exemption per donor, and recipients don’t pay tax on it—the donor might if it exceeds that limit. So, if Mom sends you R5,000 a month, you’re in the clear. But here’s the catch: if you invest that money and earn interest or profits, that income could become taxable. To avoid complications, it’s wise to keep clear records distinguishing gifts from earned income, in case Sars requires clarification.

How do I claim medical contributions as a deduction? Medical expenses can help lower your tax liability if handled correctly. If you’re on a medical aid scheme and you are the main member of that scheme (maybe through your new job), South Africa offers Medical Tax Credits (MTCs). For 2025, these are estimated at R364 per month for the main member, R364 for the first dependent, and R245 for each additional dependent (figures are subject to annual adjustments, so always check the Sars website for updates). These credits reduce your tax bill directly.

To claim them, you’ll need to file a tax return via eFiling once tax season opens (usually in July). Your employer’s IRP5 certificate or your medical aid’s tax certificate will provide the necessary details regarding your contributions; just upload these when prompted. Bonus tip: If you have had significant out-of-pocket medical expenses, like glasses or a hospital stay, you might be eligible to claim additional deductions, but only if they exceed 7.5% of your taxable income for individuals below 65 years old. So, it’s worth consulting a tax expert if this is relevant to you. What about interest earned as a student?

If you’re a student with savings of R50,000 generating R30,000 in annual interest, here’s how it works: In South Africa, Sars allows you a R23,800 interest exemption if under 65 and R34,500 if over 65. (Remember to confirm the latest figures on Sars’s website). Now, subtract the exemption (R30,000 minus R23,800), which leaves you with R6,200 as taxable interest. If you earned an additional, say R10,000 from a holiday job, your total income would be R40,000. After applying for the exemption, your taxable income would be R16,200 (R40,000 minus R23,800). However, you only owe tax if your total yearly income exceeds the estimated tax threshold of R95,750 (2025 estimate). Here, R40,000 is below that, so no tax yet—but if your income were to increase, the taxable amount of R16,200 could fall within Sars’s tax brackets. Remember to register on eFiling to report the interest; banks do provide Sars with your earned interest, so it’s crucial to stay transparent!

What is eFiling, and how do I use it? eFiling is your go-to platform for managing your taxes online—no queuing at a branch is required. It’s where you can submit tax returns, check for refunds, or confirm if you’ve underpaid. Getting started is simple: visit www.sarsefiling.co.za click “Register,” and provide your ID number, email, and some personal details. SARS will verify your account, sometimes by phone or OTP.

Once registered, you’ll submit an ITR12 form each year. This form summarises your income, deductions, and tax credits. Your employer will submit an IRP5 (a document showing your salary and PAYE deductions), to Sars and supply you with a copy of the same. Tax season typically runs from July to November for salaried individuals, and eFiling offers a step-by-step guide through the whole process. If it’s your first time, consider watching a tutorial or asking a friend for help—once you’ve done it, it’s surprisingly straightforward.

What does ‘assessment’ or ‘self-assessment’ mean? After you submit your tax return, Sars “assesses” it by reviewing your calculations to determine if you’ve underpaid or whether you qualify for a refund. For most new employees, this is automatic: your PAYE contributions already cover most of your tax liability, and eFiling simply confirms it. In some cases, you might receive a refund if too much tax was deducted, or you could owe more if there’s a shortfall.

“Self-assessment,” on the other hand, applies if you’re not on PAYE— for instance if you’re a freelancer or have extra income such as interest from savings. In these scenarios, you calculate your own tax and submit it via eFiling, often with provisional tax payments twice a year (August and February). Once Sars completes the assessment, they’ll issue an ITA34 notice, called an Original Assessment, summarising the outcome. Be sure to keep it as proof of your tax status - it indicates whether you owe more tax or are due a refund.

Taxes might not be the most thrilling part of starting your first job, but they don’t have to be daunting. From registering with Sars to figuring out eFiling, it’s all about staying on top of what you earn and what you can claim.

My top tips? Create your eFiling profile sooner rather than later, track all sources of income (even gifts or interest), and don’t hesitate to seek help—Sars has a helpline, and plenty of free resources exist online. As you settle into work, mastering these basics will keep you on the right side of our tax laws, stress-free and financially savvy. Welcome to the workforce—taxes and all! * Killian is a tax, compliance advisory, and legal opinions for businesses across various industries, and a registered tax practitioner with Sars and part of Hobbs Sinclair.