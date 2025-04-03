Essential tips for budgeting transfer and bond registration fees

One of the major expenses beyond the purchase price of a home is transfer costs and bond registration fees. It can take time to save up enough to cover these upfront costs, so the sooner buyers start thinking about this, the better. “Buying a home is a significant financial commitment, and many first-time buyers often overlook the additional costs involved in the process. Understanding these costs and planning for them in advance can help you avoid financial strain when it comes time to finalise your property purchase,” advises Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

He explains that when purchasing a property, buyers are responsible for covering the transfer duty (if applicable), conveyancing fees, and bond registration costs. These costs vary based on the purchase price of the property and the size of the home loan. For example, if you are purchasing a home for R1.5 million, the estimated costs are as follows: Transfer duty: R 12 000

Property transfer costs: R 35 392 Transfer deeds office fees: R 1 544 Post, petties FICA, other fees: R 2 000

Total transfer costs: R 50 936 Bond registration cost: R 35 392 Bond deeds office fees: R 1 544

Post, petties FICA, other fees: R 2 000 Total bond costs: R 38 936 Total additional costs: ±R 89 872

These costs need to be paid upfront and typically cannot be included in your home loan. If you do not have enough savings to cover these costs, you might have to consider a personal loan or bridging finance options. “Financing these costs will carry additional interest charges and will require monthly instalments in addition to the home loan repayments. For these reasons, it is far better to cover these costs from savings rather than debt,” Goslett suggests. To help buyers create a plan for how to cover these costs in cash, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares the below tips: