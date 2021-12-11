Financial Planning Institute launches body for young planners

As part of its vision to make professional financial planning available to all South Africans, the Financial Planning Institute (FPI) has launched the Young Financial Planners Organisation (YFPO), an FPI-member-led community aimed at under-45s who work as – and aspire to work as – financial planners. “The YFPO is all about uniting and inspiring the young generation of Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professionals,” says FPI CEO Lelané Bezuidenhout, who explains that it will do this by bringing together FPI student, candidate and professional members under the age of 45 in a spirit of collective improvement.

“The ultimate beneficiary of the organisation will be the South African consumer,” adds Bezuidenhout. “Improved access to quality financial planning and professional financial advice is needed to build a better future for this country.” The YFPO’s overarching purpose is to professionalise financial planning in South Africa, while at the same time championing diversity and inclusion in the industry. The YFPO will do this at all phases of the professional journey by: Planting the seed. Nurturing the seedling Growing together. It is hoped that young South Africans who are inspired to become financial planners in phase one will go on to first join the organisations and then to become mentors for subsequent generations of financial planners.

Who can join? The YFPO is open to FPI professional members as well as students and Candidate members. The organisation is aimed at under-45s, although CFPc professionals who join before this age can elect to remain involved as veterans and mentors. Visit www.fpi.co.za for more details.