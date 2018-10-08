It is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of financial planning and its benefits; encouraging consumers to take positive planning action; and promoting the value of a Certified Financial Planner.
“Good, independent financial advisers play a critical role in helping with improved investment outcomes,” says Lettie Mzwinila, business development manager at Allan Gray.
There are pitfalls to substituting financial advice from a reputable adviser with the opinions of family and friends, she warned. “Not everyone is qualified to give financial advice. Using a credible, independent adviser can save you money in the long run.”
Mzwinila says independent advisers are not incentivised to advise on some products over others, or employed by a product provider to sell their products. “Laws are in place to prevent conflicts of interest.”
PERSONAL FINANCE