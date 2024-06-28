Foreign investment is no longer an ‘if’ but a ‘when’

By: Willem Oberholzer IN TODAY’S increasingly globalised economy, South African businesses and high net-worth individuals must consider diversifying their investment portfolios through foreign investments.

This strategic move not only offers protection against local market volatility but also provides access to more dynamic and lucrative opportunities abroad. One of the foremost reasons for considering foreign investments is to shield your assets from the fluctuations of the rand. By leveraging stable global currencies, you can significantly minimise risk and enhance the security of your investments. Diversifying your holdings across multiple currencies helps create a robust financial foundation that is less susceptible to local economic turmoil. Investing internationally opens doors to some of the world’s most dynamic markets. For instance, establishing a presence in Dubai, a hub of innovation and business growth, can provide unparalleled access to the Middle Eastern market. This strategic location not only offers new expansion opportunities but also serves as a gateway to broader global markets.

Adopting international investment structures can lead to efficient management and better control of your global portfolio. Utilising these structures allows you to capitalise on optimisation strategies, which can significantly enhance your overall financial wealth. For example, Dubai’s favourable laws, including exemptions and advantageous tax rates, can be leveraged to provide a competitive edge in international markets. When considering foreign investments, it’s crucial to adhere to international regulatory standards. By aligning with guidelines such as those from the OECD (the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), you ensure robust compliance and enhance your credibility in global markets. This commitment to regulatory best practices protects your interests and supports your long-term success. Setting up operations in international jurisdictions can offer significant cash-flow efficiencies. These set-ups are tailored for full transparency and control, ensuring that your business operations align with both local and international regulations. It is critical to maintain the place of effective management within the chosen jurisdiction, for fairly obvious reasons.

International structures often have transparent and competitive pricing for set-up and ongoing management. This predictable cost structure provides detailed insights into potential future expenses, ensuring no financial surprises. This level of financial clarity is essential for strategic planning and long-term investment success. Choosing a partner with a proven track record in international business structuring can make a significant difference. Experienced firms offer personalised attention and tailor-made solutions to meet your unique needs. Their deep understanding of international regulations, financial optimisation strategies, and wealth management ensures that you receive the guidance and support necessary to thrive in global markets. The ultimate goal of foreign investment is to unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion. By working with seasoned experts, you can develop a tailored strategy that aligns with your global ambitions. Whether it’s optimising your financial position, enhancing operational efficiencies, or accessing new markets, the right investment structure can help secure your financial future.

For South African companies and individuals, considering foreign investments is not just an option but a strategic necessity in today’s global economy. By mitigating currency risks, accessing dynamic markets, optimising financial positions, and ensuring regulatory compliance, you can enhance your financial stability and unlock new growth opportunities. * Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or financial advice.* * * Oberholzer is a director at Kisch Tax Advisory Services.