FPI crowns new financial planner of the year

Ryan McCaughey, a Certified Financial Planner and executive head of the advisory firm Hewett Wealth in Cape Town, is the newly crowned Financial Planner of the Year for 2021. The award is bestowed annually by the professional body of financial planners in South Africa, the Financial Planning Institute (FPI) at their annual convention and gala dinner, which took place at the Indaba Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre in Fourways, Johannesburg, this week.

The award is the highest accolade bestowed on financial planners in South Africa, and it represents the very pinnacle of the profession. The rigorous selection process requires candidates to submit a detailed case study; undergo a laborious (virtual) practice visit; and show off their skills and expertise on topics as varied as legislation, industry trends and technical information in the crucible of a panel interview. “I feel incredibly honoured to be awarded the FPI Financial Planner of the year award 2021. In fairness, receiving this award has a lot to do with my incredible team at Hewett Wealth. We set out to establish a truly independent, professional financial planning and advisory business focused on ensuring exceptional outcomes for clients over the long-term. Within five years, we have established a truly independent business with a national footprint, without compromising the integrity of the advice process and client experience.”

Although Ryan McCaughey took home the biggest prize, he was not the only winner. The Professional Practice of the Year Award, which recognises that successful financial planning is always a team effort, was won by Gradidge Mahura Investments, which has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town. A number of other prizes were also awarded at the dinner. Lelané Bezuidenhout, the chief executive of the FPI, said: “I am in complete awe of the years of dedication and hard work it has taken for each winner to get where they are. This year’s winners have reminded me that there is no such thing as luck – only hard work, dedication and professionalism."