FPSB to host the sixth annual World Financial Planning Day

The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) and its global network of financial planning professional bodies host the sixth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD) on Wednesday, 5 October, in partnership with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) from 3-9 October, to promote global consumer financial literacy and resilience. In a Fireside Chat to be broadcasted on FPSB social media channels on World Financial Planning Day, FPSB CEO Noel Maye and IOSCO Secretary General Martin Moloney discuss IOSCO’s goals for World Investor Week, the challenges facing members of the public as they seek to manage finances and plan for the future, and the impact that financial planning and a global community of CFP professionals can have on consumer wellbeing and resilience.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Financial planning plays a critical role in helping a client build financial resilience and be able to deal with the problems that come around the corner for all of us,” said IOSCO Secretary General Martin Moloney. FPSB’s World Financial Planning Day raises awareness among the public about the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan, and of working with a financial planner who has committed to competency and ethical standards, like a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional. “Given the impacts of an increasingly digitalized world, cryptocurrencies, finfluencers, geopolitical conflicts, inflationary trends and lingering uncertainty around Covid, it’s more important than ever that FPSB and the global CFP professional community promote the value of financial planning and having a plan,” said FPSB CEO Noel Maye. “This World Financial Planning Day, we want the public to know how financial planning can help them feel more confident and in control of their finances, keep them on track with goals, and live their today while planning their tomorrow.”

FPSB and its network of financial planning professional bodies, representing more than 203 000 CFP professionals worldwide, will host a series of programs and events to raise awareness of the value of financial planning in celebration of World Financial Planning Day. Activities include: Australia: FPA Australia will host Financial Planning Week from 3-9 October, with the release of a custom measurement index and research that reflects the value of financial advice.

Brazil: Planejar - Associação Brasileira de Planejamento Financeiro will host virtual consumer events on financial planning and investment topics from 3-7 October.

China: FPSB China will host in-person and virtual events to raise awareness of financial planning.

Chinese Taipei: The World Investor Week Forum hosted by the Financial Planning Association of Taiwan from 4-6 October will provide an in-depth analysis of market trends to help the public gain financial knowledge related to global inflation.

Germany: FPSB Deutschland will conduct virtual consumer events from 3-7 October to raise awareness about the value of financial planning.

Hong Kong: The Institute of Financial Planners Hong Kong will host a virtual event on best practices of wealth transfer planning on 5 October.

India: FPSB India will participate in the National Stock Exchange of India bell-ringing ceremony on 4 October to kick off World Financial Planning Day, host TV and virtual discussions with CFP professionals on the evolution and value of financial planning, a live YouTube session with a CFP practitioner on personal finance, and in-person sessions with students and employees on the importance of financial planning the first week of October.

Indonesia: Virtual consumer events on a variety of financial planning topics will be hosted by FPSB Indonesia and FPAI from 5-9 October.

Japan: Japan Association for Financial Planners is raising awareness of financial planning with an extensive media and social media campaign.

Malaysia: Pro bono financial planning sessions from CFP professionals and in-person and virtual financial education events are being facilitated throughout September and October by the Financial Planning Association of Malaysia in partnership with SmartFinance and #FinPlan4U.

Republic of Korea: FPSB Korea launched a video contest to address the question, “What are you doing to better your future?” and will grant awards to winners on 5 October.

Singapore: Financial Planning Association of Singapore will host in-person and virtual consumer events on a variety of financial planning topics and publish articles, blogs and brochures to raise awareness about the value of financial planning.

South Africa: FPI of Southern Africa will celebrate Financial Planning Week in partnership with ASISA Foundation from 3-7 October as part of World Financial Planning Day, which will include Facebook live sessions and podcasts on a range of financial planning topics, workshops and pro bono financial planning consultations.

Thailand: Consumer-facing articles from Thai Financial Planners Association that cover a range of financial planning topics will be featured and supported by a media outreach and social media campaign.

The Netherlands: Federatie Financieel Planners will host Plan Your Future. Live Today (“Plan je toekomst; Leef vandaag”) from 3-7 October and publish financial planning articles for consumers and professionals.

United Kingdom: Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment hosts its Financial Planning Week from 3-9 October to advance financial literacy and money management skills across the UK, which includes a #10DaysOfFinancialPlanning social media campaign.

United States: CFP Board will host its 5th Annual Diversity Summit to advance diversity in the financial planning profession on 27 October. For more information about World Financial Planning Day visit WorldFPDay.org and follow the #WFPD2022 conversations on FPSB social media channels. To view the on-demand FPSB and IOSCO Fireside Chat, please tune into FPSB social media channels LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter during World Financial Planning Day on 5 October.

Story continues below Advertisement