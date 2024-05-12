Give your loved ones the gift of peace of mind this Mother’s Day

Caring for loved ones who depend on you is a commitment that extends well beyond the living years. It’s a fact of life that the needs of close family members that you help support, from your parents to your partner and your children, don’t end when you pass. As a mother and a primary caregiver, providing your loved ones with peace of mind that they can continue to count on your support even when you are no longer physically part of their life is one of the greatest gifts you can give. Life cover is about much more than making sure your family can host a dignified funeral for you. It’s about making sure there will be money to help settle debts, pay school fees and cover other family living expenses.

Financial protection for mothers (and others) Life cover is a legacy that keeps on giving. Financially and emotionally. It’s an insurance that can be life-changing for you and your family. It can ensure your family is protected financially not only in the event of your death, but also for paying for immediate funeral expenses like the coffin, providing transport for family members, food and so much more. In other words, life insurance provides financial security, something every household decision maker should invest in.

“It‘s never too early to plan for the future and buy life insurance,” says Thembisa Mapukata, General Manager, Tied Distribution, Old Mutual Mass and Foundation Cluster. “In fact, the younger you are when you sign up, the better and more affordable your monthly premiums will be. That’s because young, healthy adults are seen as less of an insurance risk.” “Additionally, eligible infants from as young as 15-days-old can be covered on a life insurance policy and once they become legal adults, coverage can be converted into their own permanent policy”. Plan ahead