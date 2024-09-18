Good news for first-time home buyers as interest rates are set to drop

As the South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) gears up for its meeting tomorrow (Thursday, September 19), expectations are mounting for an interest rate cut of around 0.25% which would mean good news for home buyers. Century 21 South Africa CEO Harry Nicolaides explains what this rate cut would mean for the real estate market.

“This rate cut is a great opportunity for homebuyers, particularly first-time buyers who may now find it easier to manage bond repayments. Lower interest rates generally boost buyer confidence, potentially increasing activity in the market as more people explore the possibility of purchasing homes. “While it might not seem huge at first glance, even small reductions like this can make a noticeable difference for homeowners and those looking to buy. The total effect of this cut saves on monthly repayments across all debt instruments like car finance, credit card debt, overdrafts etc., resulting in more cash available to make monthly bond repayments more manageable and eases financial pressures. “For the broader real estate market, this move could translate into a rise in property transactions and property prices, with buyers and investors eager to take advantage of the lower rates.”

And has the property market picked up this year following the elections, and the anticipated rate cut? “Yes, we’ve seen a notable improvement in the market this year, particularly after the elections, which helped restore some stability. The expected rate cut has also played a role in boosting activity, as buyers and sellers adjusted their plans. The overall sentiment in the market has become more positive, and this interest rate cut is expected to keep that momentum going.” Nicolaides said: “Predicting future cuts with certainty is tricky, but further reductions are possible, depending on economic conditions and inflation rates. The Reserve Bank has been cautious but flexible, so any future cuts would likely depend on how the economy progresses. However, instead of waiting for possible future changes, it’s a good idea for buyers and investors to act on the current rate while it’s favourable.”

So what’s the outlook for the rest of the year? “We’re optimistic that the real estate market will continue to recover gradually for the remainder of the year. Political stability and the recent rate cut should give buyers more confidence, resulting in a steady stream of transactions. However, the market remains sensitive to broader economic factors, so while we’re hopeful, we advise buyers and sellers to stay informed and make decisions based on their personal situations rather than trying to predict the market.” Alongside the interest rate cut, it’s vital to emphasise the value of working with experienced property practitioners, says Nicolaides.