Here are some steps you can take when controlling of your finances

Rands and Sense: By Sigrid Madonko My eldest daughter has been learning about women in Britain in the early 20th century, known as the suffragettes, who fought for their right to vote. As a 14-year-old, she could not imagine a world where women did not have rights equal to men, and as she studied the subject further, she was moved by the lengths these women went to, so that all women could vote. I don’t think any of us could imagine a world where a woman cannot open a bank account or buy a house or apply for a job. I know we have a long way to go, but we have come so far already. Yet, when it comes to our finances and taking control of our finances, as a financial planner I see over and over that many women have no or little interest in their finances, and many choose to ignore the subject.

Perhaps it’s because women have so much else to deal with. New research, conducted by Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, found that during the Covid-19 pandemic women with full-time jobs, a partner, and children report spending a combined 71 hours a week on child-care, elder-care and household chores, compared with 51 hours for men.

Sandberg says: We know that when things get hard, women get hit the hardest. The double whammy of what happens in the workforce and then what happens to the demands on the home front has never been higher.”

I know for myself, the last thing I need is another thing added to my overloaded plate and never-ending to-do list.

What if financial planning could be easier to follow? What if I could simplify your finances in three easy steps?

Step 1: Set up a budget

The best place to start with your finances is to set up a budget. It can be as simple as income less expenses, but make sure you have key items in your budget, as listed below. The aim of the budget is to ensure all your expenses are listed and they do not exceed your income.

Income from all sources: remuneration, investment and rental income and maintenance.

Savings contributions: emergency, medium- and long-term savings. I believe that unless I pay myself first, saving for my goals, I will not stick to the budget.

Giving: I believe money needs to flow, and unless there is a regular outlet besides our own expenses, it will stagnate. By placing giving at the top of my budget, it reminds me to think of others less fortunate than myself.

Fixed monthly expenses: these include mortgage bond or rent and car repayments.

Risk premiums and medical scheme: short- and long-term insurance premiums and medical scheme contributions.

Educational expenses: school fees and extra murals.

Household running expenses: security, garden services, rates and water, electricity and internet.

Household living expenses: groceries, cleaning materials and toiletries.

Lifestyle expenses: these include entertainment, clothing and personal hobbies.

The list is endless, and it can be more detailed or simpler, depending on your lifestyle. Please email me if you want a detailed, easy-to-use, budget spreadsheet.

Step 2: Set out your goals and lifestyle ambitions

What are you working for? Why are you working? What are your dreams and aspirations? These evolve and change with each season. Write down your goals and a “bucket list” and match them against your budget. For example, if your goal is to go on an annual family holiday, include it in your budget and set up a separate savings vehicle to cater for this goal. If you want to be debt-free or to pay off your bond sooner, reduce your household and lifestyle expenses so that you are able to save more and pay more towards your debt.

Step 3: Regularly review your budget and goals

Setting up a budget and sticking to it forces you to look at your spending patterns and notice where you are spending unnecessarily. Reviewing your budget helps you rethink your spending habits and achieve your financial goals.

Spend some time this Women’s Month to dream and think about your financial and personal goals. Carve out some time to write up your goals and once you know what you are working towards, setting up a budget and sticking to it becomes easier.

Sigrid Madonko is a Certified Financial Planner professional and director at Quintus Wealth. Email [email protected]

PERSONAL FINANCE