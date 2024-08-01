Household safety: Keeping your home warm and your insurance on track

With winter in full swing in South Africa and temperatures in the low numbers, sometimes even below zero, many of us are doing all we can to keep warm, while keeping electricity costs down. The winter season sadly sees an increase in the number of fires reported, often due to not using heating devices safely. Many households are warmed up with paraffin heaters, makeshift fireplaces, and even braziers, which can significantly increase the risk of fire. But even using fitted fireplaces or portable heaters can be complicated if not used safely. Some of us may have old fireplaces at home that haven’t been properly maintained, while others might forget to turn off heaters. From gas fireplaces to wood-burning ones, to portable and plug in heaters, all of these heating options should be used with caution to keep warm - and safe – and factored into your insurance cover.

This is according to Siyakha Masiye, spokesperson at MiWay Insurance, who says that many people investing in gas heating methods to reduce costs, may not realise there are legal requirements to follow, and those using their heaters and fireplaces more often, may not prioritise safety like they should. Gas comes with a number of specifications by law. The Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993 requires gas installations to have a certificate of conformity to ensure safety and leak-free operation. Cutting costs by not using a certified installer may lead to financial consequences in the long term. Failure to produce a certificate could result in insurance claims being denied in case of fire damage. The Act specifies rules for storing gas tanks, such as distances from doors, windows, drains, and property boundaries. Hiring a qualified installer ensures compliance with these regulations and will also go a long way should you need to claim. A compliant installation could be the difference between a fire claim being paid out or not. “Keeping fireplaces clean and maintaining chimneys is another important step – wood-burning or gas fireplaces require this,” he adds. “You also need adequate airflow, even on a very cold night. Safety guidelines are there for a reason, so ensure you keep these in mind depending on what you are using to keep warm.”

Portable gas heaters are convenient and efficient with models that include safety features like automatic shut-off, and gas bottles should be used safely, with spare bottles stored correctly. Electric blankets and heating pads, which use less electricity than space heaters and provide localised warmth to reduce power strain, are another good option but they need to be used responsibly. “These features would be insured under Home Contents, so if you are considering purchasing additional heaters, factor replacement cost into your overall cover. If you are installing a fireplace, this would fall under your buildings insurance policy. You won’t need to specify your fireplace, but the cost to rebuild should go into your sum insured, and you will need compliance certificates, particularly if you install a gas-powered fireplace,” he adds. “Choosing cost-effective, safe alternatives for heating and power, ensures that households can stay warm and secure. Stay informed, stay safe, and keep your insurance up to date to protect your home and family this winter and always,” concludes Masiye.