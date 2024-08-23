How sure are you about investing offshore?

Don’t take your money offshore before considering the implications when it comes to the laws of overseas jurisdictions in terms of tax, ownership, and inheritance, among others. Rex Cowley, the director and co-founder of the specialist international pensions and fiduciary business Overseas Trust and Pension, says you need to be aware of the complexity and expense you may inadvertently be creating for yourself and your family by holding assets in another country.

Cowley says there are many reasons why South Africans would want to invest money offshore. Widening differences in exchange rates and the cost of living between South Africa and developed countries can present problems, for example, for the parents of children who end up living overseas. “How would this impact your life as a parent, especially if grandchildren arrive? Now you’ve got an overseas journey to make regularly,” he says. Other reasons would include planning for possible future emigration; investing while you’re working offshore, with a view to repatriating the money when you return or simply investing in some of the world’s most successful companies.

Investing offshore in the context of this article refers to taking your money out of the country and investing it in an offshore financial vehicle such as a trust or investment fund, where it would be accessible to you overseas. It does not refer to rand-denominated funds operated locally that invest globally. In these funds you don’t actually take money out of the country. Cowley says that for the past decade or so, exchange controls have been relaxed to the extent that South Africans can move large portions of their wealth offshore (R11 million per year per individual, made up of a R1 million single discretionary allowance and R10 million foreign capital allowance). However, he warns that there are many pitfalls, and it is wise to get expert advice before taking action. “If you’re taking your money overseas, the questions include where are you putting it, what are you putting it in, and what are the things you need to be conscious of?”