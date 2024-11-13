How the repo rate shift empowers businesses to make smarter financial decisions

Navigating the repo rate shift: Empowering businesses with data-driven tools for smarter financial decisions With the recent 25-basis-point reduction in South Africa's repo rate, businesses and consumers are experiencing a welcome reprieve from the high borrowing costs that have weighed heavily on their financial decisions.

While the decrease offers immediate relief, it also signals a critical juncture for financial stability and growth. Navigating the implications of this economic shift requires strategic foresight and agile decision-making. Lerato Thwane, Head of E-Commerce at Mettus, a collective of data and analytics businesses that provide access to various data and technology solutions that help people, organisations, and governments make better data-driven decisions. Thwane explains that while many have rejoiced at the announcement, the reduction in the repo rate also has a direct impact on credit access that both consumers and businesses alike must take note of.

“The reduction in the repo rate affects borrowing costs and credit availability, with significant implications for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and consumers. As lending conditions adjust, businesses need to make rapid, data-informed decisions to capitalise on the shift,” adds Thwane. To this end, Mettus, through its business unit, Tesserai, offers powerful credit decisions and risk management tools that help financial institutions adapt their lending strategies in real-time. This includes the ability to assess the affordability of borrowers, determine creditworthiness, and decide who should be granted credit based on the latest economic data. "Navigating changes in borrowing costs requires more than just reacting to the market - it demands proactive planning and the ability to make swift adjustments," says Thwane. "Tesserai’s tools enable financial institutions to respond with agility and precision, ensuring they can offer credit responsibly and maintain stability."

To meet this need, Tesserai's credit risk assessment solution provides companies with the insights required to evaluate lending risks and determine the most suitable terms for credit offerings, even as market conditions change. These tools allow businesses to adapt swiftly, remain competitive, and seize opportunities for growth. In an environment of fluctuating interest rates, having insights into economic trends is crucial for effective financial planning. It empowers businesses to forecast the economic impact of repo rate changes, providing them with actionable insights to make proactive decisions. This capability goes beyond short-term adjustments, allowing companies to strategically plan for the future, optimise cash flow, and strengthen their financial resilience. “Tesserai’s analytics solutions help businesses foresee economic trends and adjust their strategies accordingly. Whether it's preparing for potential rate increases or maximising the benefits of a rate cut, the solution ensures that clients are always a step ahead,” explains Thwane.

As businesses acclimatise to shifting financial conditions, ensuring sound hiring decisions is equally important in maintaining financial health. MIE, a Mettus subsidiary, specialises in background screening and risk mitigation services, playing a critical role in the recruitment process. By offering trusted background checks on employees in positions of financial responsibility, MIE helps businesses avoid potential risks and make smarter decisions that reinforce financial security and corporate governance. "Protecting the integrity of financial decisions starts with hiring the right people," adds Thwane. "MIE ensures that companies have the tools to build a trusted workforce capable of navigating today's economic uncertainties." By integrating real-time market data, advanced credit analytics, and robust risk management capabilities, Mettus’ solutions empower companies to safeguard their operations, stay agile, and optimise financial strategies. This ensures that businesses can better manage cash flow, make smarter borrowing decisions, and improve credit access for consumers in a challenging economic environment.