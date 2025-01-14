How to identify and avoid phishing scams in South Africa

Email has become a cornerstone of modern communication, but it’s also a favourite tool for cybercriminals. Phishing scams – fraudulent emails designed to trick recipients into sharing sensitive information – are a growing concern, particularly in South Africa, where digital adoption continues to rise. Fortinet country manager for Southern Africa Paul Williams says: “Phishing emails exploit human error. They often play on fear, urgency, or curiosity to compel victims to act without thinking.”

Falling for these scams can lead to financial losses, data breaches, or even identity theft, he says. Identifying a Phishing Email Understanding how phishing emails work is crucial to avoiding them. Williams highlights five key signs to watch for:

According to Williams, phishing emails often originate from email addresses that look legitimate but feature subtle errors. For example, a fraudulent email might appear to be from [email protected] but is sent from [email protected]. “Always double-check the sender’s address. If anything seems off, contact the organisation directly through official channels,” says Williams. He says unlike legitimate emails, which usually address you by name, phishing messages tend to use generic terms like “Dear Customer.”

“Cybercriminals often lack personal details, which is why their messages feel generic. If an email claiming to be from your bank doesn’t address you directly, proceed with caution,” says Williams. He says scammers often create panic to prompt immediate action. Common tactics include warnings about account closures, unpaid invoices, or unusual login attempts. “In South Africa, we’ve seen phishing emails impersonating SARS with threats of legal action for unpaid taxes. Always verify these claims independently before clicking any links or providing information,” he says.

According to Williams, phishing emails frequently include links that redirect to fake websites designed to steal your information. Attachments can also contain malware. “Hover over any links to check the URL before clicking. And avoid downloading unsolicited attachments. Local campaigns often mimic utility providers or telecommunications companies, so vigilance is essential,” he says. Williams says despite advancements in phishing tactics, many fraudulent emails are poorly written and formatted.

“Professional organisations take great care with their communications. If the email looks sloppy, it’s likely a scam,” says Williams. Spotting a phishing email is just the first step, he says. Here’s how you can further safeguard your personal and professional data: Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA): this adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that even if your password is stolen, your account remains protected.

Regularly update your passwords: use strong, unique passwords and update them periodically. Consider using a password manager to store them securely. Educate yourself and others: cybersecurity awareness training is essential for recognising phishing scams. Employees, in particular, should be trained to identify and report suspicious emails. Verify before you act: never click on links or provide information without confirming the email’s legitimacy through official channels.

Phishing scams are evolving rapidly, but awareness and proactive measures remain your best defence, says Williams. According to Williams, in South Africa, where digital platforms play a central role in business and personal interactions, the stakes are high. Taking steps to understand and mitigate phishing risks can protect both your data and your peace of mind. “Phishing relies on human nature, but awareness is a powerful countermeasure. Think twice, verify, and stay safe,” Williams says.