Identity theft on the rise: how to safeguard yourself

Identity theft is on the increase due to it’s growing sophistication. Fraudsters are now able to create synthetic identities by combining genuine personal information with fake or false information. Advancements in technology and increasing data breaches have also played a role in the creation of synthetic identities.

At Santam, we have seen the impact of identity theft being used in scams coming through in our investigation of fraud cases and therefore make it our priority to protect the personal information of all our stakeholders. Fraudsters are early adopters of technology and are effectively using tech as a tool to commit various forms of fraud scams. Case in point was an incident in which a staff member in finance at a multinational company was deceived into paying over $25 million to fraudsters due to a deep fake of the CFO. Identity theft cases unfortunately takes time to detect and at this stage the victim has already suffered damage and it becomes a lengthy process for the victim to rectify the situation. This incident underscores the urgency to stay informed and be vigilant.

Personal information such as your ID number, bank account details, contact numbers, address details, retail account details, are the primary catalyst for every fraud scam and remains the most prized commodity for fraudsters. In the digital world that we live in, where information is freely shared in public platforms, it is important to take caution not to overshare.

Personal information has become more accessible via the dark web due to the increasing number of data breaches in recent times. Since some of this personal information has limited use for fraudsters, they are always looking for opportunities to enhance and enrich these data sets to enable them to successfully perpetrate their fraud scams which ranges from vehicle financing fraud, investment scams, opening false retail accounts and so forth.