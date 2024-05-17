Investing in turbulent times

In South Africa and across the world this year, millions of people will be voting in more than 64 countries. Geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East and between the United States and China, are escalating. Many countries are battling inflation and central banks are mulling over interest rate cuts. Investors are understandably jittery.

However, there are ways to ride the storm. Within the context of a well-diversified portfolio, an overall defensive asset allocation stance is warranted amid this uncertain macroeconomic and political backdrop.

We see shorter-dated South African government bonds as attractive due to their high starting yields, low duration risk and low default probability. However, we believe long-dated government bonds, listed property and equities may underperform if the South African election outcome is viewed negatively by the market.

Taking a global view, defensive assets, such as US cash instruments and short-dated treasury bonds, over equities and property at a broad market index level. Nonetheless, we believe there are opportunities for outsized returns in the global equity markets through careful stock, sector and country selections.