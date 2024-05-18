Irish whiskey sees higher growth sales among women

Irish whiskey, known for its easy-drinking profile, sees higher sales growth among female shoppers, according to Bridget Dore, head of customer insights at Pick n Pay. Dore said interestingly, single malts, often considered an acquired taste, also show significant growth among women.

According to Dore, this information is contained in Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper insights, which reveal a growing fan base among women. Pick n Pay said whiskey enthusiasts across South Africa are gearing up for World Whiskey Day on May 18, celebrating with their preferred drams, as evidenced by insights from Pick n Pay showing a notable growth in the liquor category. “Whiskey, a beloved spirit made from grains, water, and yeast, undergoes mashing, fermenting, distilling, and ageing in wooden barrels to develop its distinct flavours.

“According to Kantar’s recently published 2024 Mzansi Barometer, South Africans continue to navigate economic pressures with savvy optimism. Despite rising costs, they still get joy from their affordable luxuries,” the group said. Dore said in challenging times, people often trade down from big-ticket items like expensive cars to more accessible luxuries, such as a favourite chocolate or whiskey. “We understand the value of these simpler pleasures and aim to make them more affordable through our Smart Shopper loyalty programme,” she said.

According to Dore, whiskey was a standout category at Pick n Pay Liquor, especially premium brands like Jameson and Tullamore Dew, demonstrating that customers are willing to spend on this luxury. “South Africa is the second-largest market for Jameson by volume, surpassing Ireland, while the US holds the top position,” Pick n Pay said. These premium brands have a longstanding appeal due to their inclusive, social nature and slightly sweeter taste profiles, the group said.