Jargon buster: financial phrases simplified

JARGON buster aims to give simple, plain English explanations for typical words and phrases used in the financial industry, in particular, words relating to guaranteed life annuities and living annuities. This week, we look at the letter: V

V Voluntary purchase annuity This refers to a life annuity purchased with voluntary savings, rather than savings from a pension or retirement fund. It provides you with a guaranteed income in a similar way to a conventional life annuity, and may have some tax benefits. Source: Just Retirement SA, [email protected]. The jargon buster is intended for information purposes only. It should not be regarded as advice as defined in the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act 37 of 2002 or any form of advice in respect of the policy, retirement, tax, legal or other professional service whatsoever. You are encouraged to seek advice from an authorised financial adviser or to independently decide what financial product is appropriate for you, based on your own judgement and understanding of your financial needs.