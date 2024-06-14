Just Retirement Insights is a tracking study conducted by retirement income specialist Just SA to better understand the South African retirement market and their retirement needs.

The study was first conducted in 2015. Just SA then re-launched the study in 2018, with a follow-up in 2019. An interim study in 2020 specifically assessed the impact of Covid-19 on retirement planning. A full tracking study was conducted in 2022 (following on from 2015, 2018 and 2019) and again in 2024. We’re excited to share the findings from the 2024 study.