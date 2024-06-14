Just Retirement Insights is a tracking study conducted by retirement income specialist Just SA to better understand the South African retirement market and their retirement needs.
The study was first conducted in 2015. Just SA then re-launched the study in 2018, with a follow-up in 2019. An interim study in 2020 specifically assessed the impact of Covid-19 on retirement planning. A full tracking study was conducted in 2022 (following on from 2015, 2018 and 2019) and again in 2024. We’re excited to share the findings from the 2024 study.
Three predominant retirement themes emerged: self-confidence, retirement confidence,and contextual confidence. The 2024 survey results suggest that retirees’ attitudes about their skills and abilities to secure a sustainable retirement do not always align with reality. Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of the key findings which might help you when planning for a better later life.
For more information visit https://retirementinsights.co.za/
