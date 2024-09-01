Life insurance for the gig economy and SMEs: What you need to know

By: Schalk Malan The gig economy and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are pivotal to South Africa's economic landscape. With unemployment rates soaring and traditional job opportunities becoming increasingly scarce, more South Africans are turning to freelance work and entrepreneurship. While these sectors offer flexibility and innovation, they also present unique challenges, particularly regarding financial security and risk management. One crucial aspect often overlooked is life insurance.

The South African gig economy and SME landscape South Africa's gig economy is experiencing rapid growth. A study by the World Bank in 2022 highlighted that approximately 10% of the country's labour force is engaged in some form of gig work. This includes freelancers, independent contractors, and part-time workers. Similarly, SMEs play a significant role in the economy, making up more than 90% of formally registered businesses in South Africa. They employ more than half of the labour force, and account for more than a third of GDP, according to a report by the South African Business Integrator. The Importance of life insurance for gig workers and SME owners

Life insurance provides a financial safety net for individuals and their families in the event of unforeseen circumstances, such as death or severe illness. For gig workers and SME owners, this safety net is crucial. Many gig workers and SME owners are the primary breadwinners for their families. Life insurance ensures that dependants are not left destitute if the worst happens. Moreover, for SME owners, life insurance can be a key element of business continuity planning. It can provide the necessary funds to settle debts, manage operational costs, or even facilitate a smooth transition of ownership. Owners often have personal and business-related debts. Life insurance can cover these liabilities, preventing the burden from falling on family members or business partners. Knowing that there is a financial backup in place allows individuals to focus on growing their business or career without the constant worry of financial insecurity. Identifying challenges in accessing life insurance Despite the clear benefits, gig workers and SME owners face several challenges when it comes to securing life insurance. Unlike salaried employees, they often have fluctuating incomes, which can make it difficult to commit to regular insurance premiums. Insurance companies may view SMEs and freelancers as higher risk due to the instability associated with their income streams. This can result in higher premiums or even difficulty in obtaining cover. Additionally, many individuals in these sectors are not fully aware of the importance of life insurance or how to go about obtaining it.

Tailored Solutions for the South African Market Addressing these challenges requires a tailored approach from insurers. Traditional business insurance plans are inflexible, and structured like personal life insurance, which doesn't always fit the unique needs of businesses. Clients face significant challenges with their insurance cover when they become self-employed or experience a loss of income. For those with fluctuating incomes or a lag between work done and income received, providing proof of loss of income can be difficult, which often prevents them from receiving payouts from their insurer during temporary disability.