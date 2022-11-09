Listen: Delays in winding up deceased estates, and the huge backlogs at the Master of the High Court

It is the Financial Planning episode for the month of October, and we are discussing delays in winding up deceased estates, especially in view of the long delays at the Master of the High Court in South Africa at the moment. My guest today is Louis van Vuren, CEO of the Fiduciary Institute of South Africa
The role of the Master of the High Court is to serve the public in respect of deceased estates, liquidations, the registration of trusts, the appointment of trustees, curators and executors as well as the administration of the Guardian’s Fund.
The efficacy of the 14 masters’ offices across the country has a direct impact on the economy and the lives of those they serve.
However, the “capricious nature” of service delivery at these offices has proved a great disadvantage for widows, orphans and any other beneficiary or minor etc linked to that estate.
My guest today is Louis van Vuren, CEO of the Fiduciary Institute of South Africa, or Fisa for short, and he has been in the game for a very long time, and also a very hard man to pin down, so I’ve very grateful that he agreed to be with us here today.
He is also incidentally an expert at court case summaries related to fiduciary issues, so I’m sure he has brought some of that wisdom with him as well.
Listen:
BUSINESS REPORT