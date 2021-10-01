Live your today and plan your tomorrow this Financial Planning Week

Financial Planning Week, hosted by the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI), takes place next week, from October 3 to 7. It coincides with World Financial Planning Day on October 6, an annual initiative by the FPI’s global parent body, the Financial Planning Standards Board.

The week is all about raising awareness about the value of financial planning. “After everything our country has been through recently,” says FPI chief executive Lelané Bezuidenhout. “The FPI is more committed than ever to building a better financial future for all South Africans.”