Live your today and plan your tomorrow this Financial Planning Week
Financial Planning Week, hosted by the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI), takes place next week, from October 3 to 7. It coincides with World Financial Planning Day on October 6, an annual initiative by the FPI’s global parent body, the Financial Planning Standards Board.
The week is all about raising awareness about the value of financial planning. “After everything our country has been through recently,” says FPI chief executive Lelané Bezuidenhout. “The FPI is more committed than ever to building a better financial future for all South Africans.”
The FPI’s financial education programme, FPIMyMoney123, will present free financial education webinars based on this year’s global theme: “Live your today and plan your tomorrow.” The webinars, hosted by experienced FPI professional members and covering five pivotal financial pillars, will run from October 4 - 8. They are: “Busting financial planning myths”, “Children and money”, “Creating financial resilience”, “Goals and lifestyle”, and “Managing risk in your life”.
Financial planning professionals with the Certified Financial Planner designation are offering pro bono free consultations in various centres around the country. See the list here.
Visit the FPI’s website (www.fpi.co.za) for more information.