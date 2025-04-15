Master’s Offices face operational paralysis amid leadership crisis

Operations at six Master’s Offices across South Africa have come to a near standstill after key leadership positions were left vacant at the end of March. The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has not yet renewed or appointed replacements for several critical roles, including that of the Chief Master and heads or acting heads for six offices. These offices are responsible for managing deceased estates, insolvent estates, trusts, curatorships, and the Guardian’s Fund, which holds and protects the assets of minors and people who are mentally incapacitated. Without Masters or acting Masters in place, no authority can be delegated, resulting in a major disruption of services across the affected regions.

A message shared in a stakeholder WhatsApp group and seen by Personal Finance highlighted the growing frustration. One member commented, “The Minister doesn't understand the impact this has,” the stakeholders are considering meeting with the Portfolio Committee to address the issue. According to Terrence Manase, spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the Master’s Offices serve a vital function, especially for vulnerable individuals and families going through difficult times. “The Master of the High Court in South Africa plays a critical role in overseeing the administration of deceased estates, insolvent estates, trusts, and the protection of minors and incapacitated persons, ensuring an orderly winding up of affairs and the safeguarding of financial interests,” he said. Manase acknowledged several ongoing challenges in the system, such as unreliable digital systems, poor turnaround times, infrastructure issues, staff shortages, and weak communication. These long-standing problems, he said, have eroded public confidence and delayed services such as trust registrations, liquidations, and curatorships.

Despite the recent disruptions, Manase said efforts to stabilise the offices are back on track under Minister Kubayi’s leadership. “Under the leadership of Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, the turnaround strategy that had previously stalled is now being fast-tracked to ensure improved business operations and service delivery,” he said. He added that the department is accelerating recruitment processes, upgrading IT systems, improving client service, and re-engaging with stakeholders in the legal and fiduciary space. “Minister Kubayi has revived efforts to address the core challenges by accelerating recruitment processes, enhancing IT infrastructure, improving customer services, and renewing stakeholder engagement,” Manase said. He confirmed that recruitment processes for the Pretoria and Kimberley offices are already underway, and that interim leadership structures are currently in place. Although appointments in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein had to be paused due to procedural issues, acting heads will soon be named to ensure continuity.

As for the vacant Chief Master post, Manase said it would either be re-advertised or filled via headhunting, depending on compliance requirements. “The position, which was previously advertised without fulfilling all DPSA requirements, will be re-advertised or filled through headhunting to ensure compliance and expedite the appointment,” he said. Manase also pointed out that the past few weeks have not been a time of inaction. “The Minister’s recent visit to the Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Polokwane Master’s Offices directly addressed infrastructure, performance management, and service conditions,” he said. Wrapping up, Manase reiterated the department’s commitment to reform. “The Department remains committed to transforming the Master’s Branch into a trusted, accessible, and efficient institution that delivers with dignity, speed, and professionalism. Minister Kubayi’s leadership continues to place people at the centre of service delivery and ensures that the rights and needs of South Africans, especially the most vulnerable, are protected and prioritised,” he said.