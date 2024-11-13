Maximise your savings this Black Friday with expert tips

Retailers are cunning. They’ve studied – extensively – how to leverage consumers’ buying behaviour, appealing to them on an emotional level. Better than anyone, they know how to incite that ‘I need to have this right now’ feeling – and best believe that they will be employing every sales tactic at their disposal come Black Friday. According to data from Zapper, although the transactional value for Black Friday 2023 was 5.5% lower than the previous year, the overall Black Friday weekend saw a 6% increase compared to 2022. Additionally, Cyber Monday transactions were up by 20% compared to 2022. What does this mean? Even in tough economic times, retailers know how to get us to spend.

However, there’s no point preaching to consumers to avoid spending on Black Friday at all costs, says Salem Nyati, Consumer Financial Education Specialist at Momentum Group, as many are going to be spending regardless. “So, let’s be savvy about it. “You’re excited for the annual Black Friday sale – and who can blame you? It’s been a financially gruelling year, and you want to take advantage of the discounts on offer. And so, whether it’s to get ahead of the Christmas shopping – or even just to purchase an item you’ve been eyeing for some time – you’re planning on spending come the 29th of November. “However, with a little planning and discipline, you can use this opportunity to save on items you need to purchase. However, be aware of some of the tactics retailers use to lure you into spending more than you budgeted and do your research so you can spot any fake deals.”

Nyati shares four tips on how to shop Black Friday safely. Plan your purchases This is one of those instances where if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Make a list of the high-priority items, as well as those that you or your family also need, but are less important. Then keep this list close to you during the sale, so that you are not tempted to veer off course and purchase items you don’t need. It is important that whatever amount you have allocated to your Black Friday Budget is not exceeded. Ideally, you would have started setting a little money aside in the months leading up to the day.

Know the numbers A little prep will go a long way towards ensuring you do not overspend on bogus discounts come Black Friday. Once you have a list of items you need, do some research to identify what that product typically costs, and which retail currently offers the best price. Add this info to your list so that when Black Friday comes, you are not misled with bright red banners declaring ‘40% OFF!’ and rather use the average pre-sale cost to indicate what the real Black Friday saving is. Pause on purchase

For certain items, consider pausing and not buying them the second you see the discount live. Yes, we get that you fear possibly missing out and not getting the product you’re after, but bear in mind that retailers often offer further discounts on products they do not manage to sell on Black Friday. Last year’s data shows that most purchases typically spike between 7 am to 9 am on Black Friday. If something is on your ‘lower priority’ list, consider holding off till Cyber Monday to purchase, and you could benefit from even further savings. Or, once the shopping mania starts to die, you might even realise that you don’t need the item that badly after all. Know what to spend on – and what to sit out Now is the time to get those things you needed but were slightly above your affordability, such as a new pair of spectacles or car tyres. Taking advantage of the sale to purchase household essentials like nappies or groceries is also a good idea, as is attending to health issues. Black Friday also provides an ideal opportunity to get ahead of the back-to-school or Christmas gift shopping.