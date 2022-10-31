Meet the FPI’s new Financial Planner of the Year

Palesa Dube, a Certified Financial Planner and director of advisory practice Wealth Creed in Sandton, has been crowned by the Financial Planning Institute (FPI) as its Financial Planner of the Year for 2022/23. She received her award at the FPI’s annual gala dinner at Fourways, coming in ahead of the other two finalists, Thomas Brukman and Philippus Hendrik Spies.

The demanding contest included candidates submitting a detailed financial plan based on a given case study, an ethics and practice standards audit, and a final panel interview testing their grasp of legislation and industry trends.

The judges commended Dube for proving herself to be “the best out of a very tough line-up through the depth of her knowledge, the impressive detail of her financial plans and her personal commitment to her clients”.

Overjoyed on winning this high honour, Dube emphasised the importance for households of financial planning: “Financial planning is needed by families today more than ever before. Our clients need us to be keenly attuned to their personal values and how these influence their financial and legacy aspirations. As professionals we need to respond to this need with more than just our technical skills but more with a deep sense of care.”