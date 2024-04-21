Minimalist living: Expert reveals how decluttering your home can declutter your finances

Jason Higgs IT’S time to reimagine spring cleaning as more than just tidying up; it's your annual financial inventory. Decluttering offers a chance to reflect on the items you’ve purchased with your hard-earned money, assessing whether you genuinely need them, or whether they’re just taking up space in your home.

How To Declutter With Intention Studies have shown that Americans spend nearly $18 000 a year on things they don’t need. By embracing minimalism, you can gain a seamless and effortless lifestyle without all this expensive clutter. Set aside time to declutter each room in your house methodically following these tried and tested method:

Clear The Room First, take absolutely everything out of the room. Yes, absolutely everything. The room should end up as empty as the day you moved in. Thoughtfully Select Which Items To Put Back

The purpose of minimalism is that you intentionally keep and have a purpose for each object, so before putting an item back in the room, evaluate it on its financial and personal worth by asking yourself the following questions: How much money did I spend on this object? Was it worth it?

If not, what could my money have gone towards instead? Do I want to keep it? Will I use it?

If yes, where’s a specific place it can go? Give Away Your Unwanted Clutter Make sure to have lots of boxes or bags ready to organise your unwanted items into piles to sell, donate, or throw away. You could even have a yard sale to get rid of it all if your neighbourhood is suitable.

Minimalism and financial savvy go hand-in-hand because the ethos of minimalism is ensuring that everything you own has value to you and a specific purpose in your life. Bonus Tip: Don’t Buy To Organize You may have seen social media posts from minimalist influencers showcasing impeccably decluttered kitchens and cabinets adorned with pristine plastic or glass bins and jars. The truth is, you don’t need to invest in expensive organisational tools to achieve a tidy space. Most of us already have what we need to organise at home.

Resist the urge to transfer your cereal from its original box to a seemingly “nicer” or “more aesthetic” container. Consider: is that container really worth your financial investment? By reframing your perspective on fancy organisational gadgets, you’ll not only save money but also cultivate a sustainable approach to decluttering. The Freedom Of Having Less Minimalists reap not just financial rewards but psychological ones as well. Studies have shown that a less cluttered home decreases cortisol (stress hormone) levels. Additionally, those with fewer things spend less time cleaning and organising in the long run.