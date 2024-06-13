MiWay Blink rebrands as Blink by MiWay

MiWay Blink has announced a brand refresh that sees the insurer change its name to Blink by MiWay, together with a refreshed visual identity. According to the company, the rebrand coincides with MiWay Blink’s third anniversary and points to both the success and evolution of the brand in a relatively short space.

"Apart from the name change, the brand’s visual identity including the colour palette, logo, iconography, logo, and font style, has also been updated to a fresher, more contemporary look and feel as part of a wider strategy to complement its mother brand, MiWay. "Agency Partners Isoflow and Hoorah Digital were tasked with leading the rebrand and briefed to take learnings from the previous three years to refresh the brand to help deliver on the new business strategic outcomes. In response to this brief, the teams co-created an identity that reflects the brand’s values, its customers, and its vision for the future," the group said. Head of Blink by MiWay, Keletso Mpisane says: “The refresh is part of the brand’s natural evolution and a reflection of the growth trajectory we are on. We’re incredibly proud of what MiWay Blink has achieved in just three years, establishing itself as a credible player in the digital insurance space. In this new chapter - as Blink by MiWay - we are set to build further on what is a very solid foundation.”

The company said the rebrand will not take away from the customer experience but will enhance it further. "Blink by MiWay will further leverage the pool of data drawn from interactions with customers to elevate customer experience even more," it said. Mpisane says this phase speaks to the maturing of the MiWay Blink brand.

"This is an exciting time, as we are witnessing the brand, which was launched during the Covid-19 lockdown, mature. The market is highly contested but the customer experience we offer has strengthened the positioning of the brand and maintained a healthy market position. The brand refresh also speaks to the qualities that got the brand to where it is, and ideally will be taking it to new frontiers,” says Mpisane. According to the company, Blink by MiWay remains a proud division of MiWay Insurance Ltd and continues to be backed by over 15 years of trust built in the industry. "Furthermore, it will have Sanlam Fintech rally behind it strategically as a business cluster under the Sanlam Group with the overarching goal to use tech to accelerate access to financial services for all Africans," the group said.