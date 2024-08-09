Money smart: financial tips for youth in their first jobs

Entering the job market for the first time is an exciting milestone for young people, marking the beginning of their professional journeys and financial independence. However, navigating the complexities of personal finance can be daunting. Financial literacy is not South Africans’ strong suit either: according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), only 51% of the adult population is financially literate. This is why Anglo American Zimele, in partnership with Absa, provided financial literacy guidance for young participants in one of their tourism & hospitality programmes, focusing on how they can manage their money.

Baby Keamogetswe Makgopela from Rustenburg, for instance, was accepted into Zimele’s Assistant Chef skills programme, and was hired by Silversea Cruises in March 2023. As a result – and with the guidance she received, she was able to save and contribute signiﬁcantly to minor renovations at her home, providing a better living environment for her family. Another Zimele alumnus, Molepo Mangweta Molepo (known as Vickey), from Maphethwane in Limpopo, enrolled in Zimele’s Table Attendant skills programme, and in November 2023, her dream became a reality when she boarded a Silverseas cruise ship. She says the ﬁnancial rewards were signiﬁcant. For the ﬁrst time, Molepo says she couldn’t believe it when she saw that amount of money in her bank account. “I managed to support my daughter for the ﬁrst time with the earnings from Silver Seas,” she says. Molepo took over the parental responsibilities from her sister, who had been the sole provider for her daughter and the family. “This allowed me to fully embrace motherhood,” she says, and she plans to renovate her mother’s home and buy her own home soon.