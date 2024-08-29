Navigate and conquer: a career blueprint for ambitious women

A generation ago, career planning was a markedly simpler affair – career paths and even job titles were more cut-and-dried, easier to navigate, and the work towards gender parity was in early stages. Today, however, we live in a world of perpetual change, says Madi Clark, Group Talent Manager for Anglo American. “It's not that change is new to our world; change has always occurred. However, the reality now is that we’re experiencing more frequent change than ever before.”

South Africa has witnessed significant progress in the last 20 years on gender parity in the workplace, with women occupying 42% of senior management roles and 39% in CEO positions. While we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we also need to be intentional in accelerating change. “We are navigating careers in a more fluid and fast-changing environment than we have ever experienced before. Yet, we often discuss and plan our careers as though the world is stable, and organisations are steady. In truth, stable and steady-state organisations are increasingly rare, as we face regular transformation,” says Clark. Andrea Hardie, Talent Management Advisor at Anglo American, adds, “Today we talk more about career progression being a jungle gym, rather than a traditional, linear ladder.”

Clark and Hardie have some great tips for those who are trying to plan their careers: 1. Embrace change – recognise that change is constant and frequent in modern workplaces, and work on developing career resilience so you can adapt accordingly. 2. Own your career – take responsibility for your own career development; don’t wait to be noticed! “You as an individual, have to own and drive your career yourself,” says Hardie.

3. Know yourself – regularly reflect on your interests, strengths, values, and aspirations, to figure out where you are now and what might be important to you next. Use your past experiences to understand what you enjoy and what you don’t, and understand that these will evolve throughout your career and life. 4. Build a diverse network – actively cultivate relationships with personal supporters, strategic advisers, and technical experts, and seek out diverse perspectives both inside and outside your organisation in a way that works for you. And keep in mind, networking is about making authentic connections that are mutually beneficial. 5. Make time for career planning – it doesn’t just happen on its own, say Clark and Hardie. You have to set aside dedicated time for reflection and planning, and regularly review and adjust your career goals.

6. Take action – focus on what you can control or influence, such as actively seeking opportunities for skill development and growth. “Don’t waste your energy on things you can’t control,” says Clark. “Focus on what you can influence, and take action. That’s how you stay in the driver’s seat.” 7. Avoid comparison – remember that everyone’s career journey is unique, says Hardie. “Comparison is the thief of joy – don’t measure your success against others’ paths.” 8. Stay current – continuously update your skills to keep pace with industry changes and embrace lifelong learning. This will help you to remain competitive.

“Remember, in today’s world, ‘squiggly careers’ are the norm,” Hardie concludes. “Whether you go sideways, backwards, diagonally, up, or down – that is far more commonplace and acceptable these days. One way Anglo American illustrates this concept to its employees is with the analogy of a public transport map. Imagine your career and all your potential paths as routes on that map. While you and others may share the same destination, your direction, experiences, stops and travel times will probably differ greatly. This perspective makes the traditional, linear career ladder irrelevant, and helps you stop comparing your career journey to someone else’s. To influence the direction of your career, you need to identify, clarify and articulate your interests, strengths, values, needs and aspirations. Only then can you make intentional choices along the way. If you don’t know where you want to go – what you truly want – how can you plan your journey to reach your desired destination?