Navigating last-minute changes for expats: A guide to the two-pot retirement system

By Delano Abdoll and John-Paul Fraser Proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act concerning the two-pot retirement system, were announced by Treasury on August 1, 2024. Coming just a month before the system’s scheduled implementation, these changes have introduced additional considerations for those South Africans living abroad.

Expatriates must take note of the amendments which may affect their ability to access their retirement funds. Brief background Under the current regime, only those South African expatriates whose tax non-residency status has been confirmed by Sars for an uninterrupted period of three years, are able to withdraw their full retirement savings (the three-year lock-in rule). The three-year lock-in rule operates independently of the general exceptions permitting early access to retirement funds, for instance, ceasing employment.

In a significant reform to South Africa's retirement savings landscape, the two-pot retirement system will enter into operation on September 1. Under this system, retirement savings are divided, into three (and not two) "pots": · The vested pot, consisting of all accumulated retirement savings as of August 31: · The savings pot, consisting of one-third of retirement contributions, post September 1; and

· The retirement pot, consisting of two-thirds of retirement contributions, post September 1. Each pot is regulated by its own set of rules, which must be clearly understood by expatriates. Key amendments affecting expatriates

The most notable change in the proposed amendments is the clarification of the operation of the three-year lock-in rule, pertaining to the withdrawal of retirement funds by expatriates. Vested component The vested component, made up of funds that a South African expatriate would have already accumulated up until August 31, is regulated under the current retirement regime. This component will continue to operate under existing fund rules.

The proposed amendment, however, clarifies that the three-year lock-in rule will not apply to the vested pot of pension and provident funds. Retirement component Although this is a new introduction to the retirement regime under the two-pot system, this component will also be subject to the Sars non-residency requirements. Expatriates are therefore required to comply with the three-year lock-in rule, prior to being eligible to make an early withdrawal of the funds in the retirement pot.

Savings component Expatriates are eligible to make one withdrawal from their savings pot per tax year, which funds are not subject to the three-year lock-in period. This is applicable to each separate retirement policy held by an expatriate. Where an expatriate has two policies, a withdrawal from each of the respective policies will be permitted in a tax year. This is a favourable incentive to expatriates, as there is no need to await compliance with the three-year lock-up rule before being eligible to withdraw from a savings component.

Adapting to the new landscape In the rush to get ready for the implementation of the new two-pot retirement system, it is clear that the “cease to be a resident” requirements for early withdrawals from the retirement pot are here to stay. Many expatriates had already begun planning their financial strategies based on the initial announcement of the two-pot system. The last-minute amendments necessitate a reassessment of these plans to ensure they align with the new rules, particularly the operation of the three-year lock-in period.