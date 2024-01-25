Offshore assets are an ideal retirement funding vehicle: Here’s why

By: Leah Mannie South Africans are increasingly looking offshore for secure, tax-efficient investment structures. As our economy reels from higher-than- expected inflation, ongoing interest rate hikes, and a weakening Rand, offshore investments enable high net-worth individuals to preserve wealth by utilising hard currency and taking advantage of increased investment choices. Offshore structures also enable individuals to create a financial strategy for their legacy and assets.

For those who are well informed, regulated and licensed offshore entities can provide secure opportunities. Moving wealth offshore does not need to be daunting, provided that you work with advisers and consultants who understand your financial goals and can match them with the most suitable structures. Looking particularly at offshore retirement planning, the environment enables legacy planning within beneficial regulatory and tax-neutral frameworks. Many offshore retirement plans are structured to enable tax-free growth, which gives investors the freedom to buy and sell offshore assets without triggering capital gains tax. Investors are also able to access their capital as a lump sum, as opposed to monthly pension pay-outs, if they so choose, when the time is right for them to access their funds. Importantly, beneficiaries are able to roll both capital amounts and gains from offshore retirement structures into their own offshore structures on the policyholder’s demise, without incurring additional tax.

However, down-the-line tax benefits are not the sole purpose or benefit of offshore retirement planning. Investors will also benefit from portfolio diversification, portability, and the financial security that comes with holding wealth in well-regulated jurisdictions that have measures in place to combat fraud and money laundering, among other things. Another benefit is that you will be investing in hard currency, which is both politically and economically stable, as well as being liquid in the short-term. Holding assets in different currencies reduces your foreign exchange risk. Offshore pension and retirement plans have different defining features, the first being restricted access to the funds. This is arguably the most important feature retirement plans can offer and, in most instances, will be satisfied via a minimum retirement age.

The purpose of any pension or retirement plan is to support the policyholder in their retirement. As such, a plan should pay benefits out only when the policyholder is of the age determined by the applicable legislation, and only to the policyholder – not to third parties. Another feature takes into account the fact that contributions may already have been taxed. Assets that are already in an offshore bank account or direct investment vehicle can be used to fund retirement planning. For some, 75 is the maximum age at which a plan can be opened or contributions made. Offshore retirement and investment plans are subject to strict, often jurisdiction-specific, regulatory requirements. Trustees and administrators are obliged to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the interests of policyholders are protected.