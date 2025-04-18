Old Mutual issues warning about sophisticated online investment scam

Old Mutual has issued a public warning about a highly sophisticated investment scam currently circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp. The fraudulent scheme falsely uses the names and images of real employees, along with the company’s logo, to create a deceptive sense of legitimacy.

The scam promotes itself as a high-return, AI-powered investment opportunity and is believed to be orchestrated by a well-coordinated syndicate. This syndicate has targeted several major financial institutions with similar schemes, heightening the risk to the public.