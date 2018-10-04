Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - A positive death movement is sweeping through the West - from death doulas and death labs to death cafes, fake FUN-erals and a WeCroak app! Yet, death remains one of the most taboo topics for many.



Most of us don’t like to think about it – let alone discuss it with loved ones. Of course, this has major implications, like the fact that over 60% of South Africans don’t have wills. And 40% of SA’s workforce is more likely to have cell phone insurance than life insurance.





Karen Bongers, development actuary at Sanlam Individual Life said: “Sanlam’s Conversations with Yourself campaign is a thought-provoking investigation of one big idea: what would you ask if you could have a conversation with yourself at varying ages and life stages? I think it’s very pertinent to the topic of death because you need to ask yourself the tricky questions before you can bring these up with your loved ones"





"Ask yourself what would happen to your family if you were to suddenly pass away. How can you make sure they continue to live a comfortable life? What opportunities do you want for your children and m aking financial preparations for your family and then talking to them about these is one of the most loving things you can do. Once you know what you want to bring up, then you’re ready to chat to your family."





Here, Bongers outlines some of the things to think about when talking about death:





1. Aretha Franklin is one of the latest high profile celebrities to pass away without a will, which means state laws will govern the dividing of her estate. Without a properly drafted will, the deceased’s wishes often remain unclear, which can cause confusion and draw out the process unnecessarily. Often no will cause family fall-outs and can open a family up to harmful fraudsters. You may also want to let your family know where the document is kept





2. Life insurance is essential to ensure dependents are not left destitute and can continue to pay all foreseeable future living expenses.





3. From a legacy perspective, many inheritances are lost because parents fail to communicate with their children. Have family discussions about wealth, so that upcoming custodians appreciate the value of their inheritance and how to handle it.





4. Speak to your family about money management, gently bring or suggest that they have their own trusted financial adviser so they’re not left stressed out when you’re gone.





5. Get Life insurance, as it is more cost effective and meant to cover the bulk of a family’s need in terms of paying off debt and covering future expenses.





6. Talk about what kind of funeral you might want and how much your family will need to achieve this. Then you can decide on the appropriate amount of funeral cover you might need, in conjunction with the underwritten life insurance product you choose.





Karen Bongers is a development actuary at Sanlam Individual Life





