Protect yourself from online fraud this Easter

As we continue to see a surge in e-commerce activity in the lead up to Easter, FNB is urging customers to use trusted and secure merchants to avoid falling victim to fraudulent payment merchants when shopping online.

In recent months, we have seen a rise in a new fraud modus operandi targeting unsuspecting online shoppers. Some of the most common techniques include methods such as the creation of fake websites, using almost identical Web addresses or URLs. These websites aim to convince customers to pay with their card details so that the fraudsters can attempt ‘enumeration’ or ‘account testing’. This is where fraudsters (posing as legitimate online merchants or online stores) use software to attempt transactions or payments to the accounts of unsuspecting customers. Fortunately, FNB’s fraud detection measures have been effective in preventing many of these attempts, and we immediately block suspicious merchants for this activity.

However, consumers need to maintain high levels of awareness as fraudsters regularly evolve their methods. To help minimise the risk of fraud, we recommend that consumers use trusted websites and apps for online shopping. Consumers can identify the security of a website through ‘https’ or the padlock icon on the URL, by double-checking the spelling of the website, or accessing it directly from a well-known search engine such as Google.

FNB also encourages our customers to make use of their virtual cards, available on banking apps, for online shopping to minimise the risk of card fraud using our Dynamic CVV to limit the amount of time a Fraudster is able to use the compromised details.