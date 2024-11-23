Quick reads for this week

National Lotteries Commission (NLC) announces its funding focus areas for the 2024/25 financial year. The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has announced its funding focus areas for the 2024/25 financial year. These areas aim to ensure fair and impactful funding distribution based on current sector needs. “Funding focus areas are determined as a means to ensure impact and relevance for our funding, and to make sure that distribution of funding is fair as informed by the prevailing needs in those sectors,” said NLC Commissioner, Jodi Scholtz.

This year’s focus areas build on the 2023/24 priorities, including Gender-Based Violence, Protection of the Vulnerable, Food Security, and Animal Welfare in the Charities Sector. In the Arts, Culture, and National Heritage sector, the focus is on promoting excellence, while the Sport and Recreation sector emphasises increasing learner participation, particularly in indigenous sports. Details on these focus areas can be accessed on the NLC website, where the Commission has also launched an online platform for not-for-profit organisations to register profiles for funding applications. “We have worked diligently to respond to the frustrations of our stakeholders around the long wait for funding,” Scholtz noted, adding that the NLC aims to enhance its efficiency and impact. The 2024 Call for Applications opens on December 2, 2024.

Nedbank says it delivered on its ‘Bank your time’ promise Nedbank says it has successfully delivered on its ‘Bank your time’ promise, saving its clients over 400,000 hours through its innovative digital banking solutions.

According to the bank, its commitment to making banking more efficient and convenient has been reflected in the growing use of its digital platforms, which have streamlined everyday financial tasks. It says by embracing digital banking, Nedbank customers have been able to complete a variety of banking services online, such as payments, transfers, and account management, all without needing to visit a branch. This shift has not only enhanced convenience but also significantly reduced the time clients spend on banking activities. “We are proud to have saved our clients over 400,000 hours, allowing them to focus on what matters most to them,” said a representative from Nedbank.

The bank says the success of the initiative underscores its commitment to innovation and improving the overall banking experience for its customers. Vodacom Group launches initiative to upskill 1million young people across Africa Vodacom Group has launched the Vodacom Digital Skills Hub to upskill one million young people across Africa by 2027.

In partnership with technology companies such as AWS, Microsoft, Skillsoft, and others, Vodacom says it aims to address the continent’s digital skills gap by providing digital training in eight African countries: South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya. The initiative targets young people aged 18 to 35, offering access to self-paced digital skills training. This is part of Vodacom’s broader commitment to digital literacy and empowering the next generation of innovators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa will require over 230 million digitally skilled workers by 2030, but the current supply of digital expertise is insufficient. Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub emphasised the importance of this initiative in addressing Africa’s challenges, stating: “The launch of the Digital Skills Hub is a testament to our commitment to pioneering the path to a digital and more inclusive Africa.” Through platforms like AWS Educate, young Africans will gain valuable skills in cloud computing, AI, and more, fostering a digitally empowered economy.