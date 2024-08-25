Quick reads for this week

Pick n Pay offers job opportunities for the disabled via its e-waste bins. Newly-designed bigger e-waste bins in selected Pick n Pay stores across Cape Town will help create meaningful employment for people with disabilities through specialised training in repairing, refurbishing, and recycling e-waste, according to the retailer.

An enterprise development programme facilitated by National Economic Empowerment for the Disabled (NEED) is among the beneficiaries of this initiative, as Pick n Pay rolls out 210 new e-waste bins nationwide. “These bins, capable of holding items ranging from cables and kettles to mobile phones and large appliances like washing machines, represent a significant expansion of Pick n Pay’s original e-waste programme, launched over 15 years ago with a focus on light bulbs and batteries,” it said. In partnership with eWaste Africa and the eWaste Recycling Authority (ERA), Pick n Pay said it has already installed 33 new e-waste bins in its stores, with plans to add 90 more by the end of the year, and complete the rollout by mid-2025.

These bins are expected to collect 1 000 tonnes of e-waste annually – equivalent to the weight of a large cargo ship, the group said. Tribunal conditionally approves merger of Capitec Life and the Credit Life Insurance Business underwritten in the Cell Structure of Guardrisk Life The Tribunal has announced that it has conditionally approved the proposed merger whereby Capitec Life intends to acquire the credit life insurance business underwritten by Guardrisk Life in terms of a cell captive arrangement between Capitec and Guardrisk. Post-merger, the target business will be wholly controlled by Capitec Life.

“The Tribunal has approved the proposed merger subject to conditions aimed at investing in, developing and supporting small and medium-sized businesses owned by historically-disadvantaged persons,” the Tribunal said. The target business comprises a book of credit life insurance policies underwritten by Guardrisk in terms of a cell captive arrangement. “The cell captive arrangement was concluded prior to Capitec obtaining its own credit life insurance licence and comprises a business model where a cell owner (ie Capitec Group) acquires shareholding in a cell captive insurer (ie Guardrisk Life) and performs certain functions on behalf of the cell captive insurer in respect of specific insurance products underwritten by the cell captive insurer,” the Tribunal said.

According to the Tribunal, the proposed merger will thus facilitate the transfer of the target business from Guardrisk Life to Capitec Life, following Capitec Life’s acquisition of its own insurance licence. Vodacom Business, Anani Technologies and Unisa launch a call centre In a bid to curb the high unemployment rate, Vodacom Business, in partnership with Anani Technologies and Unisa, have launched a call centre.

According to Vodacom, through this partnership, much-needed jobs are being created, uplifting families and communities while serving the staff and students of Unisa. Vodacom said more than 50% of the employees at the centre are women, a milestone that aligns with Vodacom’s purpose pillar of inclusion for all. Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business, a division of Vodacom South Africa said: “Not only are we aiming to create employment, but we also want to create transformative opportunities for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) through the use of technological solutions, thereby advancing socio-economic progress in South Africa. We are proud of the number of women this initiative has onboarded, especially during Women’s Month. We remain committed to making impactful changes in our communities for the greater good.”