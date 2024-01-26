Quick reads for this week

Competition Tribunal conditionally approves Momentum and Investment Group The Competition Tribunal has announced that it has conditionally approved the merger whereby Momentum Metropolitan Strategic Investments (MMSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd, intends to acquire Investment Managers Group and shares in Royal Investment Managers.

According to MMSI, the acquiring group, MMSI, Momentum Metropolitan and all firms directly or indirectly controlled by Momentum Metropolitan, are in the business of financial services. They offers life and non-life insurance, employee benefits (including health-care and retirement provision), asset management, property management, investments and savings, health-care administration and health-risk management, and client engagement solutions. Investment Managers and Royal Investment invests in asset management firms. Bolt partners with SmartOps Fleet to provide fuel advance to drivers

Bolt said it has partnered with SmartOps Fleet to announce a collaboration that promises to reshape the landscape of the ride-hailing industry. The collaboration aimed to offer a range of benefits designed to empower and support drivers. “The partnership represents a significant leap forward in comprehensive driver support. From instant access to advance money for fuel, to vehicle asset finance, medical insurance, and funeral cover, this alliance is set to revolutionise the way drivers operate in the competitive ride-hailing sector.

“A standout feature of this collaboration is the provision of instant access to a fuel advance facility. For drivers, this translates to a stress-free experience on the road, with the ability to keep their vehicles running smoothly. By ensuring easy access to funds, drivers can accept more trips, increasing their earnings,” it said. Bolt Africa PR manager Sandra Suzanne Buyole said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the ride-hailing industry. Bolt truly believes that happy drivers provide a better quality service for riders. It is for this reason that we have partnered with SmartOps to provide benefits that will increase driver earnings on our platform.” Eastern Cape to resume tobacco bill public hearings

The portfolio committee on health said it would resume public hearings on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill (B33-2022) in the Eastern Cape from Friday, January 26, to Sunday, January 28. The committee said the hearings come after the December holiday recess and followed from the public participation processes the committee had conducted on the bill in North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State and Gauteng. The hearings form part of Parliament’s constitutionally mandated public participation process to consult citizens in the law-making process.