Quick reads for this week

THE Tribunal has announced that it has conditionally approved the proposed merger wherein the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) intends to acquire shares in Concor Holdings (Concor Holdings) from Southern Palace Group of Companies (SPG) and shares in Concor Holdings from Nicasio (Nicasio).

The Tribunal said it has approved the proposed transaction with conditions that seek to remedy concerns relating to the potential exchange of competitively sensitive information among competitors.

“The GEPF is a pension fund and is not controlled directly or indirectly by any firm. It is statutorily mandated to manage and administer pensions and other benefits for government employees in South Africa.

“It makes targeted investments towards economic infrastructure, social infrastructure, environmental investments, and enterprise development including broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE). The PIC (Public Investment Corporation) is controlled by the South African government and acts as an asset management and investment company for various government entities, including the GEPF,” it said.